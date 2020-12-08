Superyacht Emerald Azzura Floated Out, Interior Outfitting Begins

Emerald Cruises' new oceangoing Emerald Azzurra floated out this weekend at Vietnam's Halong Shipbuilding Company. Now, the 100-passenger superyacht will enter the next phase of construction—building and outfitting of its interior.

The super yacht will welcome its first guests on January 28, 2022 for an eight-day "Best of the Red Sea" voyage from Aqaba, Jordan. Emerald says that cabins are still available on that inaugural cruise. Emerald Azzurra's guests will stay in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms—88 percent of those with an outdoor balcony. The yacht will offer three dining venues, an onboard wellness center (including spa, gym and sauna), and an aft marina platform. The ship will have three tenders and a Zodiac for shore landings.

Itinerary Diversity

Here are a few itinerary Emerald Yacht Cruises' itinerary examples:

An 11-day "Holy Land, Egypt & The Red Sea" cruise departs on December 26, 2022 from Limassol, Cyprus and calls on Haifa and Ashdod, Israel, as well as Alexandria, Egypt. Then the vessel sails the Suez Canal and visits Ain Sokhna and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as well as Aqaba, Jordan. Highlights include a panoramic Alexandra city tour with a visit to the Montazah Gardens, a scenic Great Pyramids of Giza and felucca cruise on the Nile, and a glass-bottom boat trip on Naama Bay known for its clear waters and sandy beaches.

A 15-day "Discover French & Italian Coastlines" itinerary, which starts from $6,510 per person, departs August 6 2020 from Nice along the French Riviera. The ship then sails to southern Italy with stops in Calvi, Sorrento, and Amalfi, before the voyage concludes in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Among the highlights are a city tour of Menton, Italy with a visit to the local farmers market, a hiking tour to Forte Filippo in the coastal town of Porto Ercole, and a guided tour of Sorrento, Italy, with a gelato presentation and tasting.

Super Earlybird

Currently, Emerald Cruises is offering a "Super Earlybird" limited time offer with savings of up to 30 percent on certain cabins and itineraries, plus a complimentary deposit protection plan and a flexible booking policy. The "Super Earlybird" offer applies to new bookings made before December 24, 2020.

Emerald Cruises is the parent brand of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises. For more information, visit emeraldcruises.com.

