Three Ships, Earlier Start Highlight Celebrity's 2022 Alaska Season

Celebrity Cruises unveiled highlights of its 2022 Alaskan season, now open for sale. Three ships will ply Alaskan and British Columbia waters, with sailings that begin in May—that's the earliest the premium line has ever started an Alaska season.

In addition, Celebrity has added a "Pacific Coastal" itinerary on Celebrity Millennium; that will operate from Vancouver, BC, to Victoria, BC; Astoria, OR; and San Francisco, Santa Barbara and Catalina Island, CA, with a final stop in Los Angeles. Celebrity Millennium will also sail seven-night, point-to-point voyages between Vancouver and Seward, AK. Celebrity will also offer a multi-night cruisetour for guests wishing to journey deeper into Alaska's interior or the Canadian Rockies. Good to know: Celebrity Millennium was recently updated in a multimillion-dollar ship renovation project.

Highlights of Celebrity’s 2022 Alaska season include seven-night roundtrip sailings from Vancouver on Celebrity Eclipse that will visit Hubbard Glacier and call at the Alaskan ports of Juneau, Ketchikan and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point. Guests can add on a post-cruise Canadian Rockies land package.

Celebrity Solstice will sail seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle. It's the only Celebrity ship that will sail along Endicott Arm Fjord and visit the Dawes Glacier. Ports of call will include Victoria, BC, and Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Denali, North America's highest peak // Photo by Michael DeYoung

All 2022 Celebrity Alaska Cruisetours range from nine to 13 nights and include a visit to Denali, North America's highest mountain peak. They also include a ride on the Wilderness Express domed train. Alaska Cruisetours can be added either pre- or post-cruise.

The 2022 Canadian Rockies Cruisetours will take guests to Banff National Park, Lake Louise, Calgary and Jasper, Alberta, the latter a Canadian alpine town.

For the new Alaska sailings, Celebrity Cruises will implement the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel. That panel of public health and scientific experts created 74 protocols and recommendations to ensure a safer and healthier cruise vacation.

For more information about Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

Related Stories

Royal Caribbean Group Extends Suspension of Cruising

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Extends Cruise Pause for All Brands

Cunard Announces Three Sales, Marketing and Customer Service Moves

Caribbean Princess to Sail from Port Everglades in 2022 Caribbean Season