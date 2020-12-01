Caribbean Princess to Sail from Port Everglades in 2022 Caribbean Season

Princess Cruises has announced its summer 2022 Caribbean cruise season. Caribbean Princess, a Medallion Class ship, will return to Port Everglades, FL (Greater Fort Lauderdale) from April through July 2022 to operate seven- and 14-day cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Seven-day eastern Caribbean sailings roundtrip from Port Everglades will visit the cruise line's private island experience, Princess Cays, as well as St. Thomas (with late-night ashore time there), U.S.V.I. and St. Kitts. Cruise dates in 2022 include April 30, May 28, July 2, July 16, 2022. Princess Cays has sandy beaches, water activities and a beach barbecue. Cruisers who want to splurge can reserve (for an added fee) a private cabana with air conditioning and bar service.

Beach-lovers also will discover soft sands and plenty of sun time on a different seven-day eastern Caribbean itinerary. On April 16, May 14, June 4 and June 18, 2022 departures, Caribbean Princess will sail roundtrip from Port Everglades to Princess Cays, plus Amber Cover (another private island experience), San Juan, Puerto Rico and Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos.

For those who prefer to explore more Caribbean culture and Mayan ruins, Princess' western Caribbean sailings include a seven-day itinerary visiting Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay, Honduras), Belize City and Cozumel, Mexico. Departures are May 7, May 21, June 11, June 25 and July 9, all in 2022

On April 23, Caribbean Princess will also sail a seven-day western Caribbean itinerary to Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan (Mahogany Bay) and Costa Maya in Mexico.

The 14-day voyages explore the best of the eastern and western Caribbean. Cruise dates are April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 9, 2022. During the line-up of Caribbean cruises, Princess will offer "Exclusive Discovery" and "Animal Planet" shore excursions to such UNESCO World Heritage sites as the Mayan Ruins at Tulum or Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts.

Recently modernized, Caribbean Princess will immerse passengers in the destinations via the onboard "Rhythm of the Caribbean" program that includes concerts, crafts, "Parrots in the Piazza" and presentations from shark experts and treasure hunters, among others. In addition, the ship offers the OceanMedallion experience. This wearable technology device offers such personalized services and perks as expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. Expiring April 30, 2021, this special promotion consists of a Captain’s Circle launch discount of up to $100 per person. Visit www.princess.com.

