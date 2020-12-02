Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Extends Cruise Pause for All Brands

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., parent of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, announced that it has again extended the suspension of global cruise voyages for all three of its brands.

Voyages are cancelled for all Norwegian Cruise Line sailings that embark between January 1 and February 28, 2021 and select voyages that were slated to depart in March 2021. The extended suspension of operations also impacts Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as all voyages slated to depart between January 1 and March 31, 2021 are cancelled.

The company's press release cited the need "to work through its return to meet the requirements of the 'Framework for Conditional Sailing Order' issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)." That order replaced the CDC's former "No Sail Order," which expired on October 31.

While it provided a framework for resumption of cruise operations, the CDC document was very detailed in spelling out requirements for cruise lines to resume service—everything from test cruises with volunteers prior to resumption of service to onboard PCA-capable laboratories for processing COVID-19 tests.

In its press release on the "pause" extension, NCLH said it will "continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited."

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

For more information, visit www.nclhltd.com.

