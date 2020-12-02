Royal Caribbean Group Extends Suspension of Cruising

While Royal Caribbean Group continues to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government authorities around the world toward the shared goal of safely returning to cruising, the company announced it will be extending the suspension of some sailings.

The following schedule reflects adjustments to upcoming itineraries.

Royal Caribbean International:

Most global sailings suspended through February 28, 2021

Australia sailings suspended through April 30, 2021

sailings suspended through April 30, 2021 Spectrum of the Seas China sailings suspended through January 20, 2021

sailings suspended through January 20, 2021 Quantum of the Seas is resuming service in Singapore

Celebrity Cruises:

All global sailings suspended through February 28, 2021

South America sailings suspended through April 7, 2021

Silversea Cruises:

Suspended through April 1, 2021, except for the February 6, 2021 sailing of Silver Origin

Azamara:

Suspended sailings through March 20, 2021

After months of planning, training and simulated trials, Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas resumed cruises for Singapore residents this week with comprehensive health and safety measures in place meeting the requirements of the CruiseSafe Certification standards developed by the Singapore government.

Royal Caribbean Group’s panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts, together with teams both on sea and on land, continue to focus on a healthy and safe return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit. The company adds it will be reaching out to guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.

Visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

