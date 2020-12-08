Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Partners With AtmosAir Solutions

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has announced a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions to install continuous disinfection air purification systems across its 28-ship fleet for its three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The new air filtration system technology will have continuous active COVID disinfection through bipolar ionization in the air and on surfaces, an all-natural solution with no harmful chemicals, radiations or by-products, according to NCLH. One of the advantages of the bipolar ionization process is that it allows air purification to occur within the desired space, treating a larger volume of air, instead of relying on contaminants passing through the air handler unit to be cleaned.

Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world’s preeminent laboratories for testing EPA- and FDA-registered sanitizing products, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir.

AtmosAir’s patented bipolar ionization technology continually and proactively attacks coronavirus and other viruses, bacteria, spores and volatile organic compounds in the air and on surfaces, rather than requiring the air to be filtered out first. The technology works by releasing ions through the HVAC system, and these ions bond with viruses, breaking down their cellular structure and rendering them harmless. AtmosAir’s product is available on cruise ships, airports, casinos, sports facilities, educational institutions, commercial buildings and a host of other spaces where people live and work. More than 7,500 locations across the globe currently using the technology.

