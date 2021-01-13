Adventures by Disney Announces First-Ever Dedicated Expedition Cruises

Families can journey to far-flung destinations when they set sail on all-new Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises. With voyages to Antarctica beginning in late 2021 and to the Galapagos Islands in 2022, guests will embark on adventures across remote landscapes while enjoying a leisurely voyage with family-focused activities. Bookings open to the public on January 22, 2021.

Family Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

With the introduction of the Antarctica expedition cruise, Adventures by Disney now offers family vacation experiences across all seven continents. Scheduled for 2021 and 2022, two 12-day, 11-night Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruises will sail with Ponant.

Following an overnight stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the adventure begins at the southernmost tip of Argentine Patagonia, where guests will visit Ushuaia, take a train ride and explore the Tierra del Fuego National Park, travel by catamaran through the Beagle Channel and visit the historical settlement, Estancia Harberton. After navigating through the Drake Passage, the journey continues in Antarctica. Guests will embark on daily boat excursions and hike along the continent’s shorelines, catching glimpses of native wildlife like seabirds, penguins and seals in their natural habitat.

Pre-Cruise Vacation in Buenos Aires

Travelers can add even more adventure to their Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruise with the Buenos Aires Escape. This four-day, three-night guided group experience will highlight must-see attractions, as well as the hidden gems of Argentina’s capital. Guests will enjoy the countryside tradition of horseback riding while visiting a local estancia and also become immersed in the cosmopolitan culture of the “Paris of South America” as they dance the tango and stroll the streets of Buenos Aires.

Family Expedition Cruises in the Galapagos

On the Adventures by Disney Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise, families will island-hop with five nine-day/eight-night sailings aboard the boutique expedition ship, the Galapagos Legend, operated by GO Galapagos-Ecuador.

On excursions led by naturalists, adventurers will discover the archipelago’s vistas and diversity of plant and animal species, with possible sightings of the albatross, frigatebird, blue-footed booby, giant tortoise, marine iguana and Galapagos penguin. Trip highlights include snorkeling in waters inhabited by sea lions, reef fish and sea turtles; hiking across the islands’ diverse terrain; and paddling in transparent kayaks along sheltered coves.

Families will also get a taste of culture in the islands as they try their hand at making fresh sugar cane juice at a family farm, discover local crafts with artisans-in-training at a local bazaar, demonstrate their footwork in a game of soccer and visit a coffee plantation.

Three routes are scheduled for the Adventures by Disney Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise in 2022. Departing February 9, the north and south Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of San Cristobal, Espanola, Floreana, Santa Cruz, Genovesa and Santa Fe. Departing March 6, July 10 and August 7, the south and east Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of South Plaza, North Seymour, San Cristobal, Espanola, Floreana and Santa Cruz. Departing December 18, the north and west Galapagos itinerary includes excursions to the islands of Baltra, Genovesa, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Mosquera, Santiago, Rabida, Isabela and Fernandina.

Expedition Cruising Designed for the Family

On all Adventures by Disney expedition cruises, a team of Adventure Guides will lead programming for adults and “Junior Adventurers” alike. Special presentations by naturalists will further immerse travelers in the stories of the ecosystems around them, and, on select sailings, Disney animal and photography experts will host conversations and hands-on workshops about wildlife, conservation and travel photography.

River Cruise Departures Return

In addition to the brand-new expedition cruises, Adventures by Disney’s river cruise vacations return to Europe with itineraries along the Danube, Rhine and Seine Rivers. New for 2022, specialty National Geographic Photography Sailings along the Seine River will offer photo-driven excursions with National Geographic photographers. Sailing with AmaWaterways, the all-inclusive voyages are filled with active and immersive experiences in various European destinations.

Visit www.adventuresbydisney.com.

