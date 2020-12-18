Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line on Friday took delivery of its newest ship, Mardi Gras, in a live virtual signing ceremony at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Turku, Finland.

When Mardi Gras begins guest operations in April 2021, the 180,000-gross-ton vessel will be “the most innovative ship in North America,” according to Carnival, as it will be the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), boast a suite of new technology and BOLT, the first-ever roller coaster at sea.

The ship’s venues, dining and entertainment will be dispersed throughout six zones, and include a new restaurant by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, the line’s first Big Chicken by Shaquille O’Neal, two dining venues by Food Network star Guy Fieri, and a new restaurant concept by master chef Rudi Sodamin. The centerpiece of the ship is a three-deck-high atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows and movable LED screens that open up to an ocean view.

Mardi Gras will accommodate more than 5,200 guests and a crew of 2,000. Guests will have the choice of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 categories.

With the delivery of Mardi Gras, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, says, “next we will work on the development of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which arrives in 2022 and has sold very well since inventory opened in October.”

Duffy said Mardi Gras will depart from Turku later this month to begin her voyage to North America. The ship will operate seven-day Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, FL, where Carnival has worked closely with the city to build a new cruise terminal to accommodate the Excel-class ship and also facilitate the new LNG fueling process. The inaugural voyage for Mardi Gras is scheduled for April 24, 2021.

