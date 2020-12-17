MSC Cruises Reveals Summer 2022 Program

MSC Cruises unveiled details of the program for the summer 2022 season with sales opening Thursday for the Caribbean and Mediterranean, while Northern Europe will open soon. The summer season, running from April through to November, offers a range of itineraries to suit a variety of vacation styles with 19 ships to choose from. Good to know: The program for summer 2022 offers the most embarkation ports in the Mediterranean, with 10 ships deployed in the region.

Western Mediterranean

MSC Cruises offers a combination of itineraries visiting Italy, France, Spain and Malta. With multiple embarkation ports that are accessible from around the world, these itineraries offer guests the chance to immerse themselves in the spirit of the Mediterranean, discover some of the world’s most famous cultural sites, enjoy browsing shops and boutiques and sample world-class cuisines. Each of the ships in the Western Mediterranean offer the MSC Yacht Club, the Company’s “ship within a ship” concept for those looking for exclusivity and privacy.

MSC Seaside offers departures on Saturday from Genoa to Civitavecchia , Palermo , Cagliari , Palma de Mallorca , Valencia and Marseille

offers departures on Saturday from to , , , , and MSC Splendida departs Genoa on Saturdays, calling Marseille, Barcelona , Ibiza , Naples and Livorno

departs Genoa on Saturdays, calling Marseille, , , and MSC Seaview departs Genoa each Sunday to offer MSC Cruises popular itinerary to Naples, Messina , Valletta , Barcelona and Marseille

departs Genoa each Sunday to offer MSC Cruises popular itinerary to Naples, , , Barcelona and Marseille MSC Fantasia offers itineraries departing on Sunday from Genoa to Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette , Palermo and Civitavecchia

offers itineraries departing on Sunday from Genoa to Marseille, Barcelona, , Palermo and Civitavecchia MSC Meraviglia departs from Barcelona on Saturdays, sailing to Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Palma de Mallorca

Eastern Mediterranean

Cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean offer a combination of historic attractions, beaches and colorful coastlines, with stops in Italy, the Greek Islands, Croatia and Albania.

MSC Musica will offer cruises from Venice on Saturdays to Bari , Santorini , Chania , Corfu and Dubrovnik

will offer cruises from on Saturdays to , , , and MSC Armonia offers sailing on Sundays from Venice to Brindisi , Mykonos , Piraeus , Corfu and Kotor

offers sailing on Sundays from Venice to , , , Corfu and MSC Lirica departs Venice with cruises to Split , Santorini and Mykonos, Dubrovnik and Ancona

departs Venice with cruises to , Santorini and Mykonos, Dubrovnik and MSC Sinfonia departs on Saturday from Venice, calling at Kotor in Montenegro , the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Sarande and Bari

departs on Saturday from Venice, calling at Kotor in , the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, and Bari MSC Opera, homeporting in Trieste, will sail on Saturdays to Bari, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split

Sales are now open for MSC Musica, MSC Lirica and MSC Sinfonia, while MSC Armonia and MSC Opera will open soon.

Northern Europe

These voyages take guests to some of the world’s most breath-taking coastlines and landscapes. These cruises will be available to book soon.

MSC Grandiosa will spend its first season in Northern Europe offering two alternative itineraries every other week from Kiel on Saturdays and Copenhagen on Sundays (seven-night cruises to Baltic capitals and seven-night cruises to the Fjords )

will spend its first season in Northern Europe offering two alternative itineraries every other week from on Saturdays and on Sundays (seven-night cruises to capitals and seven-night cruises to the ) MSC Poesia , homeporting in Warnemuende , will offer cruises from seven to 21 nights, visiting the Baltic capitals, Fjords and Greenland

, homeporting in , will offer cruises from seven to 21 nights, visiting the Baltic capitals, Fjords and MSC Orchestra will offer mixed cruises from 10 to 14 nights from Hamburg to Iceland , Ireland , North Cape and Spitzbergen

will offer mixed cruises from 10 to 14 nights from to , , and MSC Preziosa will serve two alternating itineraries from Kiel on Sundays to the Baltic capitals or Fjords

will serve two alternating itineraries from Kiel on Sundays to the Baltic capitals or Fjords MSC Magnifica will be based in Southampton offering two to 14-night cruises to a range of destinations, including the Baltic capitals, Fjords as well as the Mediterranean Sea and Canary Islands

The Caribbean

Sailing out of Miami and Port Canaveral, two of MSC Cruises’ ships will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas. On the island, guests can relax on more than two miles of beaches, as well as enjoy a variety of ocean discovery activities like paddle boarding, kayaking and more.

MSC Seashore , the company’s flagship, will homeport in Miami and offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, always calling at Ocean Cay

, the company’s flagship, will homeport in Miami and offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, always calling at Ocean Cay MSC Divina will homeport in Port Canaveral, sailing to Ocean Cay and Nassau with three- and four-night cruises and Ocean Cay and Mexico with seven-night cruises; MSC Divina will also offer a 12-night cruise at the start of the summer season, embarking in Miami, visiting Jamaica, Aruba, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Ocean Cay, before finishing at Port Canaveral.

Asia

MSC Cruises will deploy two ships in this region for the first time in summer 2022, with MSC Virtuosa, one of the company’s newest ships, joining her sister-ship MSC Bellissima. Detailed itineraries for both ships will be released later.

Fall 2022

A selection of longer cruises for fall offers additional getaways in the Mediterranean. These cruises will be available to book in the coming months.

MSC Splendida offers nine nights from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean —Genoa, Malaga , Casablanca , Lisbon , Barcelona and Marseille

—Genoa, , , , Barcelona and Marseille MSC Poesia offers 11 nights from Genoa to the Canary Islands, Madeira and Casablanca

and Casablanca MSC Orchestra offers a new 11-night itinerary from Genoa to Greece and Turkey , returning to Istanbul with an extended stay in port.

, returning to with an extended stay in port. MSC Lirica offers four 11-night cruises from Genoa, calling in Rome, Limassol in Cyprus with an overnight stay in Haifa, allowing two days to visit the Holy Land (Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem), calling in Crete and Olympia on the way back.

