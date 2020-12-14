Windstar Extends Pause, Shifts Star Breeze From Alaska to Caribbean

Windstar Cruises has announced that it's postponing the resumption of all sailings until May 2021. Previously, most of the small-ship line's vessels were set to resume sailing in April.

Most notably, the recently updated and stretched 312-passenger Star Breeze all-suite yacht. will not operate its previously announced 2021 voyages focused on Alaska and Mexico. Instead, the ship will spend summer 2021 in the Caribbean.

Star Breeze will then reposition to Tahiti and sail in French Polynesia between September 2021 and March 2022.

New in the Caribbean

Star Breeze will return to cruising May 15 with a new "Beach Fun & Sun – A Remote Caribbean Getaway" itinerary, departing from St. Martin. The ship will call at Norman Island, Prickly Pear Beach on Virgin Gorda, and Soper’s Hole on Tortola, all in the British Virgin Islands.

Three departures of that Caribbean itinerary will feature adventurous activities, secluded beaches and water sports. Windstar guests will use the ship's watersports platform (opening directly into the sea) for such activities as snorkeling and kayaking, while watersports crew will also assist with water skiing and exploration by small boats to remote beaches.

Star Breeze will remain in the Caribbean and operate various itineraries through August 14, when it will then visit Colombia and transit the Panama Canal on a transpacific voyage to Tahiti. From September 19 through March of 2022, Star Breeze will then sail seven, 10- and 11-day cruises in Tahiti—typically a spot where the line only offers sailings on the 148-passenger Wind Spirit.

Star Breeze will offer two new dining concepts, new suites, a spacious spa/fitness center, and more.

Fleet Sailing Update

Here's the schedule for Windstar's return to service with its other ships.

The newly transformed Star Legend is slated to be the first Windstar yacht to return to service, beginning May 1 in Athens on the new 10-day "Greece, Israel & Egypt: Footsteps of Faith in the Holy Lands " cruise

is slated to be the first Windstar yacht to return to service, beginning May 1 in Athens on the new 10-day " cruise Wind Spirit will begin sailing in Tahiti on May 6

Wind Surf will resume guest operations in Civitavecchia ( Rome ) on May 9

will resume guest operations in ( ) on May 9 Wind Star will begin sailing on May 22 from Athens

will begin sailing on May 22 from The reimagined Star Pride will debut July 14 in Dover, U.K.

Holiday Sale – Bon Voyage 2020

Windstar also announced a "Bon Voyage 2020 Sale," kicking off on December 16 for past guests and travel advisors. The sale will be open to the general public on December 17. The sale includes price reductions on select 2021 and 2022 voyages, including many options in Tahiti and the Caribbean.

Travelers also can take advantage of a reduced deposit of 5 percent (normally 15 percent percent). The sale ends December 30. For all 2021 voyages, guests are able to cancel up to 48 hours before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

“We are seeing increasing interest for summer and fall of 2021 and also 2022,” said Chris Prelog, president, Windstar Cruises, in a press announcement. "Our six yachts carry only 148 to 342 guests, and we expect demand for small ship cruising to continue to increase."

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

Related Stories

AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines Introduce New 2022 Itineraries

Princess Offers New "Princess Promise," Reveals '22 Japan Lineup

Celebrity Unveils New 2022 Voyages on Updated Celebrity Summit

Emerald Azzura Floated Out, Interior Outfitting Begins