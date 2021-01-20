Celebrity Cruises to Send Eight Ships to Caribbean in Winter 2022-23

Celebrity Cruises will position eight ships in the Caribbean for the winter 2022-23 season including its newest Edge Series ships, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge.

Also Caribbean bound are four ships—Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit—that were recently "revolutionized" as part of Celebrity's multimillion-dollar fleet renovation program. The premium cruise line will also position Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection in the Caribbean.

Together, the ships will sail on four- to 11-night itineraries that include Caribbean, Mexican and Bahamian destinations from Port Everglades (Greater Fort Lauderdale), FL; PortMiami; the Port of Tampa or the Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Among the itineraries is a Panama Canal voyage, too.

With the line's new "Always Included" program, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now included in the cruise fare, plus the line’s "Cruise with Confidence" program provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

Sailing on Edge Series

Newly launched in 2020, Celebrity Apex, the Celebrity fleet’s second Edge Series ship, will sail roundtrip from Terminal 25 at Port Everglades, FL, on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. From mid-November 2022 to mid-April 2023, guests will either soak up the sun in Puerto Rico, Tortola, St. Maarten, the Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis; or visit Key West, FL, Belize and Grand Cayman.

Celebrity Apex offers many luxurious accommodations at sea, including staterooms with "Infinite Verandas" and two-story villas with their own outdoor plunge pools. The ship also has 29 culinary venues, including seven specialty restaurants, and the signature Magic Carpet, the world’s first cantilevered venue at sea, which was previously introduced on sister Celebrity Edge. The ship also has a Rooftop Garden.

Celebrity Edge will sail from Port Everglades on a 10-night "Ultimate Southern Caribbean" itinerary, visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. John's, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis; an 11-night "Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao" itinerary; and an 11-night "Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean" itinerary. Panama Canal sailings offer the experience of sailing through locks to the reservoir of Gatun Lake and then back to the Caribbean.

The Celebrity Revolution

Sporting new looks, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit offer updated spaces and redesigned accommodations, restaurants and bars.

Sailing year-round from Port Everglades for the entire 2022-2023 Caribbean season, Celebrity Equinox will offer nine-night winter itineraries through the southern Caribbean with calls at the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia.

For the first time, Celebrity Millennium will sail roundtrip from San Juan on three different week-long southern Caribbean voyages visiting such destinations as Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Antigua, Grenada, Bonaire and Dominica.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Miami on a rotating schedule of short and long island sailings. A 10-night itinerary will visit eastern Caribbean isles while the four-night getaway will call at Key West, FL, and the Bahamas.

Sailing three different short Caribbean itineraries, Celebrity Summit will offer four- and five-night “quick escapes” to Key West and the Bahamas; Key West and Mexico; or Grand Cayman and Mexico.

More Caribbean

Additional Celebrity winter 2022-2023 Caribbean offerings will include Celebrity Constellation's sailing roundtrip from Tampa, FL, on a 10-night eastern Caribbean itinerary and an 11-night "Ultimate Caribbean and The Americas" itinerary, visiting Grand Cayman, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico. Some sailings will feature an overnight in Cartagena, Colombia so guests can go ashore to experience the city's nightlife.

Finally, the Celebrity Reflection will sail two different week-long itineraries to either Mexico, Jamaica and Grand Cayman or the eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

For all sailings, the cruise line will apply the health/safety protocols developed by its Healthy Sail panel. For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com

