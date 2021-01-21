Atlas Ocean Voyages Inks Partnership With Ensemble Travel Group

New luxe-adventure cruise line Atlas Ocean Voyages has inked a new partnership with Ensemble Travel Group, a consortia of more than 700 independent travel agencies within the U.S. and Canada. Atlas will begin sailing with its first vessel, World Navigator, in July 2021.

"As the industry looks forward to the restart of travel and cruising in particular, we are truly thrilled to be working with such an innovative and fresh new brand,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group, in a joint press announcement. “Our advisors are seeing a lot of pent-up demand for this kind of luxury adventure travel and we anticipate there will be tremendous interest in the destinations and on-board experience that Atlas will offer.”

World Navigator's inaugural-season itineraries include trips to Israel, Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea. Additional destinations include the Caribbean and South America, as well as Antarctica, in winter 2021-22. World Navigator will also introduce the first ever L’Occitane luxury spa at sea.

Guests may choose among 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Atlas Ocean Voyages’ "All Inclusive All the Way" program includes complimentary round-trip air travel, shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en-suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, plus butler service in suites.

For information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com or for information on Ensemble Travel Group, visit www.ensembletravel.com.

