MSC Cruises' Pierfrancesco Vago Named CLIA Global Chair

MSC Cruises' Pierfrancesco Vago has been named global chair of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the cruise industry's trade association, effective immediately. Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, a Geneva, Switzerland-based cruise company, was appointed by CLIA to a two-year term.

Vago is the first European to serve in this CLIA role. He previously served as chairman of CLIA Europe in 2014.

“On behalf of the entire CLIA community, including both our staff and our members, I would like to welcome Mr. Vago and congratulate him on his appointment as CLIA Global Chairman,” said CLIA president and CEO Kelly Craighead, in a press announcement. “Mr. Vago is a visionary leader within the global cruise community. We will benefit tremendously from his ideas, insights, and direction as we look to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the restart of the cruise industry internationally and in the United States, in particular.”

Prior to his executive chairman role with MSC Cruises, Vago served as CEO of that line from 2003 to 2013. Among his accomplishments are that Vago has driven MSC Cruises' fast-paced, 800 percent growth. During 2020, he was praised for proactively tackling tough discussions with local, regional and E.U. authorities throughout Europe, which ultimately resulted in MSC Cruises' return to European operations in August. As a result, the line has successfully carried more than 30,000 guests, demonstrating that big-ship cruising can be done safely with new protocols in place and a "safety bubble" approach to shore offerings.

While Italian authorities adopted stricter holiday travel rules in late 2020, which shut down those cruises, those are now lifted. MSC Grandiosa will begin sailing again on January 24 from Genoa, Italy, with MSC Magnifica restarting cruising in February.

On his appointment as CLIA global chair, Vago said: "This is highly critical juncture for our industry globally. I am honored and grateful for the support and trust of my peers as we work to resume the business of creating unforgettable experiences for our treasured guests, as well as generating economic impact and job opportunities benefitting millions of people worldwide who are touched in so many ways by our industry."

Vago continued: “With over 200 sailings that have taken place since last summer in various markets around the world, all with strict measures in place to promote public health, we have proven that a return to cruising is possible. I look forward to working with CLIA leadership and our partners in the industry to continue down this path and help secure a vibrant future for all who depend on it.”

Vago succeeds Adam Goldstein who recently completed his second term as CLIA's global chairman. CLIA's press release said Goldstein "will remain busy with his work and involvement in several technology startups and non-profit organizations."

Goldstein said it was an honor to have served as CLIA's global chairman, even as the industry has faced unprecedented challenges. “I have known Pierfrancesco Vago for many years and am fortunate to consider him a friend," he added. "I wish him and everyone at CLIA and throughout the industry tremendous success. I truly believe that the best is yet to come for this very special industry.”

