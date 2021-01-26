Carnival Shifts Ships, Cancels Some Additional Voyages

Carnival Cruise Line has released plans for additional ship deployments, resulting in ship-specific, cruise cancellations and movements. Related to already-announced dry dock plans for Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor, those ships’ return to operations will be delayed until November 2021.

Cancelled are:

Cruises on Carnival Magic from Norfolk from September 29, 2021 to October 30, 2021

Carnival Magic from from September 29, 2021 to October 30, 2021 Voyages on Carnival Paradise from Tampa between June 5 and October 28

between June 5 and October 28 Cruises on Carnival Valor from New Orleans between from September 16 through October 28

In addition, Carnival Miracle’s planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice. Sailings from San Diego that have been available for sale through April 2023 were cancelled. One exception is the Hawaii voyages (seven of those) ,which will shift to embarkation from Long Beach, CA.

Carnival Radiance’s dry dock and transformation has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November 2021.

With Carnival Miracle’s repositioning to Long Beach, the ship will assume the three- and four-day itineraries for Carnival Radiance between May 3 and November 1, 2021, as well as the seven Hawaii "Carnival Journeys" referenced above. In addition, Carnival Miracle will launch a new program of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico during the winter season, beginning November 2021 and continuing through April 2023.

Carnival is advising guests and travel advisors of these changes. Where possible, West Coast guests are being accommodated in a transfer to Carnival Miracle (from Carnival Radiance), or the retention of their Hawaiian itinerary via a Long Beach embarkation instead.

With this change, Carnival will eventually run a three-ship operation from its port facility at Long Beach:

Carnival Panorama sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries

sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries Carnival Radiance operating three- and four-day itineraries year-round

Carnival Miracle operating four- and five-day Mexico and 14-day Hawaii itineraries during the winter.

“Like so much about this current global situation, we are adapting our plans as circumstances evolve and we are able to confirm alternatives," said Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line, in a press statement. She expressed disappointment that the line's return to such seasonal ports as Norfolk and San Diego has been impacted and said the line appreciates the support of those port partners and communities.

