Carnival Launches Webcast for Travel Partners, FCC Toolkit

As part of its effort to keep travel advisors engaged and informed during its pause in operations and subsequent return to service, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of trade sales and marketing Adolfo Perez has launched a new webcast conversation series: “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE.”

Debuting Thursday, November 5 with Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy as its first guest, the webcast is designed as an extension of Perez’s various other outreach efforts and will provide advisors with access, answers and support on topics ranging from health and safety protocols and onboard dining and entertainment experiences to shore excursions and itinerary planning. Topics are selected based on conversations with travel advisors to keep the show relevant to current happenings within the ever-evolving cruise industry.

Each episode includes an introduction by Perez followed by an interview with a special guest, including members of Carnival’s leadership team, as well as a Q&A with travel advisors. A save-the-date reminder with a link to the watch the episode will be provided via email to all travel agents who are registered with Carnival.

Earlier in October, as part of its “Onboard with You” pledge, Carnival Cruise Line launched a new Future Cruise Credit (FCC) Toolkit designed to support travel advisors on the many ways they can use FCCs to assist their clients and grow their business.

Available via a dedicated page on GoCCL.com, the Future Cruise Credit Toolkit includes a variety of resources to empower travel advisors with helpful knowledge in leveraging FCCs for their clients. The toolkit includes:

Lead reporting tool to help agencies note and follow up on pending FCCs

Communications schedule to help travel advisors organize client follow-ups

Easy to use templates for FCC-focused emails, letters and phone calls

Personalization tools for agents to customize messages based on client needs and interests

The toolkit is accompanied by a video from Carnival’s business development managers who share effective selling and marketing tips for agents to utilize FCCs to assist their clients on future bookings.

Related Stories

Cruise Chatter: Windstar's New President, Avoya Highlights, More

Top Cruise Sales Execs Share Which Regions Are Selling Best

Atlas Ocean Voyages Including Pre-Cruise Tours for Summer 2021

MSC to Install “Next-Gen” Air Sanitation System on MSC Seashore