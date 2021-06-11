Carnival Lays Out Plan for First Mardi Gras Sailing, Others This Summer

Carnival Cruise Line on Thursday laid out plans for the next wave of its summer restart of guest operations, including the first cruise for Mardi Gras and the return of additional ships in August.

Here’s what to expect:

Mardi Gras will start operating seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Carnival Magic will return from its dry dock—and with a new hull design—and homeport from Port Canaveral where it will operate up four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation, effective August 7 through October 7. Guests already booked on Carnival Elation will be re-accommodated on Carnival Magic, and because it is a larger ship, additional stateroom inventory is being made available on Carnival's website and other sales channels. Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between October 11 and 31.

Carnival Sunrise will enter service from Miami, effective August 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean. Carnival Panorama, meanwhile, will enter service from Long Beach, CA on August 21 (marking the cruise line’s return to California), sailing her seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises. Carnival Vista and Breeze (from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (from Miami) and Carnival Miracle (from Seattle to Alaska) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line's restart plans in July.

Given the above plans, Carnival has extended its pause for other ships through August 31, 2021, as follows: Carnival Pride (Baltimore), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Dream (Galveston), Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville), Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Conquest (Miami), Carnival Sensation (Mobile) and Carnival Glory (New Orleans).

Guests and travel advisors are being advised of the August schedule plans and Carnival will be providing more details directly to them next week on guidelines and protocols. Carnival plans to operate these August sailings with vaccinated guests.

Carnival says it will continue to ramp up more ships and homeports in September and beyond, bringing hundreds of crew members on board each week to be vaccinated, complete Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-mandated quarantine and then begin work to prepare for guests and the return to guest operations.

