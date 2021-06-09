MSC Cruises to Resume Sailing From U.S. This August

MSC Cruises this week announced its restart plans for cruising from U.S. ports beginning this August. The announcement follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the company’s “Phase 2A Port Agreements” for PortMiami and Port Canaveral, as well as the provisional approval of its request to conduct a simulation cruise, to be held on MSC Meraviglia from PortMiami on July 17, 2021.

MSC Meraviglia will kick off MSC Cruises’ restart starting August 2, 2021, with three- and four-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas, inclusive of a stop at MSC Cruises’ new private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Then, starting September 18, 2021, MSC Meraviglia will add seven-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas and Caribbean, including a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. MSC Divina will resume cruising from Port Canaveral on September 16, 2021, offering three-, four- and seven-night cruise options from to the Bahamas and Caribbean, also including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, noted in a press release that the company has been sailing in Europe since August 2020, adding “our U.S. guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in that market.”

He continued: “To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew, and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail. The rapid distribution of vaccines in the U.S. has been a positive step toward helping vacationers get back to traveling, and we encourage our guests to take advantage of this added layer of protection when resuming travel this summer.”

MSC Cruises will reveal additional itinerary details for cruises on board MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina in the coming weeks, as well as health and safety measures and guidelines for guests. Cruises will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests. Those who are not vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be subject to requirements such as additional testing, as well as restrictions, which will be announced at a later date.

The company is also confirming the cancellation of existing U.S.-based sailings. The decision will affect the schedules of three ships based in Florida: MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami, as follows:

Cruises onboard MSC Divina from July 1, 2021, through to and including September 15, 2021

Cruises onboard MSC Meraviglia from July 1, 2021, through to and including September 17, 2021

Cruises onboard MSC Armonia from July 1, 2021, through to and including October 24, 2021

MSC Cruises’ new itineraries from the U.S. on board MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will officially open for U.S. bookings on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

For additional details, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

Related Stories

MSC Cruises Resuming Operations in Spain Starting June 26

On Site: Celebrity Millennium's New Features and Dining

Carnival Retuning to Galveston July 3 With Carnival Vista

Royal Caribbean Announces Return of Cruising From U.S.