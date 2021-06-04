MSC Cruises Resuming Operations in Spain Starting June 26

MSC Cruises this week announced it will restart its cruise operations in Spain with the deployment of MSC Grandiosa to Barcelona from June 26 with Saturday embarkation. Valencia will then be added as an additional port of call as of July 30. This follows recent announcements of MSC Cruises’ ships restarting operations in Germany, France and the Baltics in addition to its current and future summer 2021 confirmed itineraries in the West and East Mediterranean, as well as U.K.

This resumption of service, MCS says, is fully in line with local regulations in Spain and will be supported by MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol, which has protected tens of thousands of guests, as well as crew members and local communities since the line first introduced it in August 2020 on MSC Grandiosa.

MSC Grandiosa offers seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean, calling Genoa, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples and Palermo, Italy; Valetta, Malta; and, now, Barcelona, Spain on Saturdays with embarkation in the Italian ports, as well as Barcelona. From July 30, MSC Grandiosa will add Valencia to the itinerary with embarkation on Fridays. Then, from July 31, the ship will offer seven-night itineraries calling Barcelona, Spain; Genoa, La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa); and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy and Valencia, Spain.

MSC Seaside is also sailing in the Mediterranean, and since May 20 the newly launched MSC Virtuosa has operated cruises around the British Isles for U.K. residents. MSC Seaview will restart voyages in the Baltics from Germany on July 3.

