Hurtigruten Expeditions Debuts Pole-to-Pole Expedition Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions has unveiled a 93-day, pole-to-pole expedition cruise. Departing August 8, 2022, this voyage on the MS Roald Amundsen will sail waters of Alaska, the Northwest Passage, Greenland, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica.

The new voyage is the first of two "bucket list" voyages planned in 2022 for the expedition line. Hurtigruten's MS Fram also will operate a 66-day expedition cruise from the Arctic to Antarctica about a month later.

Pole-to-Pole Adventure

Departing from Vancouver, BC, Canada, the 93-day itinerary on Roald Amundsen will take guests to 11 countries and Antarctica with disembarkation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The ship will visit the Aleutian Islands along the Alaskan Peninsula and deserted St. Matthew Island, before crossing the Arctic Circle and heading through the Northwest Passage to Greenland and Baffin Island. Then the journey will proceed southward with stops in the Central American nations of Belize and Nicaragua before the ship reaches the Panama Canal and South American coastline.

The battery-hybrid-powered Roald Amundsen is eco-friendly and has a fitting name, as well. Explorer Roald Amundsen was the first person to successfully reach both the North and South poles, as well as the first person to navigate through the Northwest Passage in 1903.

Between the Poles

During the 66-day alternative expedition option, Fram will visit seven countries between Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Santiago, Chile departing September 22, 2022. The ship will sail through Canadian Arctic waters to Greenland, before heading south through the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, and along the South American coast to Antarctica.

Fram is named after the original explorer ship Fram, which operated notable expeditions between 1893 and 1912. Among those was Amundsen’s 1911 Antarctica expedition during which he reached the South Pole.

Additional pre- and post-cruise tours are available to such destinations as Chile's Easter Island and Machu Picchu, Peru.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

