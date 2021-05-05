UnCruise Starts Alaska Season Early, Shifts Guests From Seattle Departures

UnCruise Adventures is starting its Alaska sailing season a bit earlier than anticipated. Several modified COVID-19 protocols (affecting departure dates) recently added by Washington state health officials resulted in cancellation of three Pacific Northwest voyages from Seattle. So, the line has offered replacement Juneau, AK, sailings with air/hotel arrangements paid by the small-ship line.

Since the line's Alaska ships are both small and American-flagged, they're able to sail in Alaska this year for two reasons. First, they're not covered by the restrictions of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "Conditional Sail" Order; second, the ships don't need a foreign port call (almost impossible now with Canada's ban on cruise ships) as foreign-flagged ships do when sailing between U.S. ports, per current U.S. law.

Replacement Voyages, Air/Hotel Costs Absorbed

Over the weekend, UnCruise Adventures quickly moved to try and "save" the vacations of guests. It offered guests on those cancelled voyages an alternative itinerary out of Juneau and told them it will also cover their airfare to/from Juneau and hotel stays.

The company’s CEO will also lead history walks through Juneau prior to each embarkation.

“When recent changes were made affecting our Seattle departures, I knew I could not disappoint our guests with another cancellation," said Dan Blanchard, the line's CEO. "Some of our guests have been waiting on this cruise for two or three years.

Blanchard said he is proud that his team jumped into action and did what was needed "to make this year one of the biggest comebacks we’ve ever had.”

Commenting on his company’s 2021 return, Blanchard said: “After a challenging year, it is a remarkable moment to see this realized and look forward to a new day. We continue to win the trust of our partners and guests with our safety-first policies and our commitment to the return of a strong and healthy cruise industry.”

The company has extended its typical Wave Season specials for 2021 travelers. Those include waiving single supplements for solo travelers, additional savings up to $600 on May and June departures and including a free hotel night in partnership with Ramada Juneau on select sailings.

“We understand the importance of cruise lines in the Alaska economy and a return to sailing to the future of my company,” says Blanchard. “Vaccinations are on the rise and data has shown that Alaska has outperformed other states during the pandemic. There is hope on the horizon, and Alaska is wide open for us this season.”

UnCruise Adventures' summer Alaska season will include departures from Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan, and with fully vaccinated crew and guests. The company’s updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on uncruise.com.

