Swan Hellenic Sees Strong Bookings, Ship Construction on Schedule

One iconic cruise brand that's newly relaunched, Swan Hellenic, has several good news "threads" to report.

First, its first new polar-class expedition vessel, Minerva, will set sail later this year and construction is proceeding on schedule.

Second, the cultural expedition line sees booming interest in its cultural expedition cruises—translating into what the line describes as "buoyant bookings across the board." Driven by renewed consumer confidence, the uptick in sales is particularly strong for voyages to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, the U.K. and northern France, the Scottish Islands and Antarctica.

Third, the line said it's inaugural cruise, an "Antarctic Polar Solar Eclipse" itinerary round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina, departing November 25, 2021, is already fully booked.

Three New Ships

Swan Hellenic is building three new PC-5 expedition ships at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, and the line says ship construction is proceeding on schedule. In fact, the structure of the first Swan Hellenic ship, Minerva, is already complete. Minerva will be delivered by November 2021 and a sister vessel follows in April 2022. Each ship ice-class ship will accommodate 152 guests in 76 staterooms and suites; most will have large balconies.

The third vessel is a larger PC 6 ice-class vessel accommodating 192 guests in 96 staterooms and suites. This vessel will be delivered by the end of 2022. All three new ships will be in full compliance with SOLAS Safe Return to Port requirements. “Small expedition ships coupled with further afield destinations are considered well placed to lead the resurgence in cruising," said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic, in a press announcement.

Each new vessel will have a crew that includes an expedition team of expert guides, speakers and lecturers. The first two ships will have a total of 120 crew members. The third, bit larger vessel will have a crew of 140.

With British roots and a global cultural cruising focus, Swan Hellenic was relaunched in July 2020. The brand began in the 1950s. Swan Hellenic is headquartered in Cyprus, and has offices in London, Dusseldorf and Monaco, as well as a branch office in Hong Kong (serving mainland China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia) and partnerships serving India, Japan and Australia/New Zealand, Scandinavia and Iceland.

For more information about Swan Hellenic, visit www.swanhellenic.com.

