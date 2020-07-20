Carnival Provides Shipyard Update for New 5,282-Passenger Mardi Gras

In new photos released today, Carnival Cruise Line showed that construction on its new 5,282-passenger Mardi Gras is progressing at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The 180,000-ton ship is scheduled for a February 2021 debut.

Carnival said workers have installed nearly 800 feet of suspended track for BOLT, the cruise industry's first roller coaster at sea. It will encircle upper decks and offer guests an exhilarating ride with dips and drops, as well as ocean views from 187 feet above the water line.

All of the ship’s 2,600-plus staterooms, including 180 suites across 11 different categories have been installed. Interior outfitters are now putting the finishing touches on those accommodations.

Mardi Gras’ six themed zones are also taking shape, Carnival said in its press release. These areas offer dining, beverage and entertainment options including restaurants from Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal.

The 21-deck Mardi Gras will offer a new lay-out for Carnival—highlighted by Grand Central, a massive atrium with three-deck-high windows overlooking the sea.

The new ship is slated to begin service on February 6, 2021, from Port Canaveral’s new Terminal 3, specifically constructed to accommodate Mardi Gras and its LNG propulsion system.

