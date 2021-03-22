Celebrity Cruises Returns to Sailing June 5 From St. Maarten

Celebrity Cruises, like a slew of other cruise lines, recently announced its return to cruising, as company president and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo confirmed that Celebrity Millennium, the ship at the forefront of the fleet’s $500 million modernization program, will homeport in St. Maarten beginning June 5.

Beginning March 25, travelers can begin booking the new seven-night itineraries departing through August to destinations across the Caribbean. The ship will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative test result within 72 hours of embarkation.

In a press statement, Lutoff-Perlo said: “Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us. It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

Experience Highlights

Celebrity’s new summer season of Caribbean cruises will be available in two different itineraries. Offerings include:

Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados : Guests can enjoy “plenty of wonder,” from Aruba’s natural rock pools, caves and volcanic lava formations; to the colorful Dutch-colonial-style buildings and the Willemstad City Center UNESCO World Heritage Site in Curaçao; to snorkeling and catamaran sailings in the cool blue waters of Barbados.

: Guests can enjoy “plenty of wonder,” from Aruba’s natural rock pools, caves and volcanic lava formations; to the colorful Dutch-colonial-style buildings and the in Curaçao; to snorkeling and catamaran sailings in the cool blue waters of Barbados. Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados: In addition to the many water adventure offerings in Barbados, this itinerary adds in St. Lucia’s lush green landscape and relaxing Sugar Beach; along with one of the British Virgin Islands’ treasures, Tortola, with its mountainous landscape and sandy coves.

Tip: With cruise vacations beginning and ending in St. Maarten, guests have plenty of time to experience this island’s fusion of Dutch, French and Caribbean culinary classics, stunning beaches and renowned snorkeling and diving options.

Celebrity will offer a range of curated tours for all interests and price points at every port of call. Private Journeys and Small Group Discovery Tours will also be available for those guests preferring to explore the destinations with only members of their family or traveling companions.

The Celebrity Revolution

From bow to stern, Celebrity Millennium has undergone a complete update. The ship now has brand-new staterooms, freshly appointed restaurants and lounges, and a redesigned spa. At the all-exclusive The Retreat, guests can make use of a private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites, live entertainment and around-the-clock butler and concierge service.

Some of the additional onboard enhancements include:

Completely redesigned, contemporary staterooms and suites inspired by designs for Celebrity Edge and featuring Celebrity’s eXhale bedding with its Cashmere mattresses

and featuring Celebrity’s bedding with its mattresses Reimagined restaurants, bars and lounges

New boutiques with designer names

Celebrity’s Advanced RFID lock technology with digital key access to every stateroom door.

Healthy at Sea

Celebrity Millennium will sail with comprehensive, multilayered health and safety measures developed with expert guidance from parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel and global head of public health and chief medical officer, and local health and government authorities. These measures, including vaccination requirements, will evolve in keeping with current public health standards. Details on all health and safety measures across the entire Celebrity Cruises vacation experience can be found at www.celebritycruises.com/health-and-safety.

In addition, guests must meet St. Maarten’s travel requirements, which currently include presenting a negative PCR test taken within 72-hours of arrival to the island.

Deal: Guests can take advantage of special air and sea pricing on all summer 2021 St. Maarten sailings. The offer applies to new bookings and flights must be booked through Flights By Celebrity and prices include airfare and taxes. No promotional code is needed.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises’ new St. Maarten cruise offerings, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

