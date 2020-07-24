Celestyal Inks New AHEPA Alliance as Exclusive Cruise Partner

Greek cruise company Celestyal Cruises announced a strategic alliance with the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA). It's also become AHEPA's exclusive cruise partner and will join with the organization to celebrate 200 years of Greek independence in 2021. Celestyal joins other travel industry AHEPA partners such as Disney Parks & Resorts and Emirates.

AHEPA is a service organization that was founded as a fraternity in 1922 in Atlanta, GA, following growing attacks on Greek Americans and Greek American businesses. Its prime mission was to assist Greeks in America, assist them with citizenship and to fight discrimination, bigotry and hatred.

Now, with assimilation of Greek Americans, AHEPA's mission has evolved toward advancing philanthropy, education and promoting/preserving the Hellenic identity of Greek Americans. The organization also has a history of educating political candidates and elected officials who align themselves with those positions (including U.S. international relations with Greece and Cyprus) that matter most to American philhellenes.

“As a Greece-based company that has corporate social responsibility deeply woven into our DNA, Celestyal Cruises is extremely pleased to join forces with AHEPA," said Chris Theophilides, CEO, Celestyal Cruises. "As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, we believe that it will take all of us working in concert to get Greece back to where it needs to be as a vital global economic engine for the benefit of all of its residents and those who visit us from around the world."

200th Anniversary Cruise

Next year also marks the 200th anniversary of Greek independence and the establishment of the modern Greek nation. AHEPA will mark the bicentennial by holding its international annual meeting, the “Supreme Convention,” in Athens, July 25-31, 2021.

In turn, Celestyal will offer a special July 31 group sailing of its seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary to AHEPA delegates following the annual meeting. AHEPA members will be offered a special discount, and 5 percent of all AHEPA member bookings on this sailing will be donated to AHEPA to help support the organization’s initiatives.

