Crystal Outlines New "Crystal Clean+" Health Protocols for Two Ocean Ships

Ultra-luxury Crystal announced details of the new "Crystal Clean+" safety and health protocols for Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony once they return to sailing. In addition, the "Crystal Clean+" protocols are currently under development for Crystal’s river, yacht and expedition vessels and details; details will be available soon for those vessels.

Covered in the "Crystal Clean+ 2.0" version—the first "set" of expanded protocols that the line is outlining for Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity—are designated protocols pertaining to all aspects of the guest experience. Crystal says that these include but are not limited to:

Pre-Boarding and Embarkation

Guests will check-in online and complete a health questionnaire

Guests will receive an assigned arrival time to minimize congestion

Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the terminal

Guests will complete a second health questionnaire at the terminal

A second temperature check will be done at the ship gangway via contact-free fever screening systems

Guests who show signs of illness will be seen by the medical staff and may be denied boarding

Luggage will be disinfected before it is brought onboard

Additional measures and precautions may be required depending on ports of embarkation/disembarkation

Capacity Control and Social Distancing

Crystal ships are designed to offer nearly double the space per guest of similar-sized ships. New protocols will expand this social spaciousness even further via these steps:

Reduced capacity when ships resume service

Reduced capacity in restaurants, entertainment spaces, the fitness center, pool deck, casino, retail spaces, bars and lounges

Social distancing of at least six feet of those outside of one’s travel party will be required

Reduced capacity in elevators

Disinfection Protocols

Enhanced cleaning protocols will ensure guest suites meet the highest standards of disinfection. In highly frequented shared spaces, "Crystal Clean+" procedures will include augmented cleaning and other measures including these:

Frequent disinfection will occur with medical-grade products listed on the EPA List N, and approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases

Frequent disinfection of all guest accommodations will be carried out with medical-grade disinfectants

Onboard social spaces will be disinfected with increased frequency; that includes public bathrooms, corridors, stairwells and elevators, restaurants, bars, lounges, entertainment and enrichment venues, retail spaces, the fitness center and spa

Touchpoints such as handrails, elevator buttons, table-tops, door handles and other spots will be disinfected with increased frequency during peak hours

All dedicated children’s and teens’ facilities will be disinfected frequently

All recreational equipment will be disinfected with increased frequency

Public areas will be deep cleaned and meticulously disinfected with medical-grade disinfectants during overnight hours

Electrostatic foggers will be used as an additional tool for disinfection

Additional hand-sanitizing stations using alcohol-based sanitizer will be placed strategically throughout the ship

Responsive Mask Policy

Crystal will require masks when its ships resume service. This policy will be nimble and will be reassessed as appropriate.

Crystal will provide masks to its guests and crew

Masks will be required in venues and instances where proper distancing is not possible, including restaurants before being seated, show lounges, casino, fitness center, elevators, ship tenders, shoreside terminals and tour dispatch areas

Crystal will comply with all destination health authorities, who may require masks ashore

Food and Beverage

The Crystal dining experience will be carefully presented to eliminate person-to-person contact while maintaining experiences guests enjoy.

Open Seating Dining will continue with social distancing considerations

Guest seating will ensure ample spacing

Disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request

In-room dining choices will be available 24/7

Contact-free dining service will be implemented in all onboard venues

Self-service options will be eliminated in the Marketplace, Bistro and other venues

All restaurants, bars and galleys will be disinfected with increased frequency

Increased hand washing and use of hand sanitizing stations will be required

Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced

Air Filtration and Ventilation

Crystal ships are designed with a 100 percent fresh air supply to all staterooms and main public spaces. There is no air re-circulation; that's already built into the design

All air filters and cooling coils will be frequently thoroughly checked and maintained to ensure the highest standard of air quality possible

Guest accommodations and corridors will be set aside for isolation in the event of illness; these feature ventilation systems with separate ducting and air supply

Shoreside Partners and Excursions

Crystal is working closely with all shoreside partners to ensure that "Crystal Clean+" protocols will extend to guests’ experience ashore.

Tour coaches and tenders will be disinfected to meet "Crystal Clean+" standards

Excursion group sizes will be reduced to assist with proper social distancing

Crystal will monitor port regulations and adjust requirements and schedules as needed to maintain guests’ health and wellbeing

Crystal strongly recommends that guests who choose to book tours independently consider that these operators may fall short of the disinfection standards that Crystal requires of their partners

Crystal will partner with local destinations and tour operators to ensure the company's health and safety protocols extend to the shoreside experience

Crystal will only visit safe, open ports of call; this may cause changes to the itinerary

Crystal will keep guests up to date with the latest confirmed itinerary changes

Additional health screenings may be required by local health officials before guests are permitted to disembark in certain ports

Crew member Standards and Practices

"Crystal Clean+" will ensure that crew members remain healthy. Protocols for crew include:

Crew will be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding

Crew will undergo frequent temperature checks and regular health monitoring

Crew will wear face shields, masks and other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) when interacting with guests

Crew transfers between ships will be minimized

Crew will be prohibited from personal contact with guests such as handshaking and hugging

Crew are being trained on health and safety measures

Medical Center and Services

Crystal’s onboard Medical Centers and professionals are at guests’ service 24/7.

The medical team comprises a doctor and three nurses onboard each ship, available around the clock

Crystal’s Medical Centers are equipped with ventilators, virus testing equipment, X-Ray machines, extensive first aid tools and common prescription and over-the-counter medications

Medical Centers will be equipped to perform Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Point of Care testing

Isolated wards are available in the Medical Center

Public Health Officer

This dedicated officer supports "Crystal Clean+" protocols and onboard medical teams.

The Public Health Officer is trained in the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program

This individual will oversee any outbreak mitigation and cleaning protocols

The officer closely coordinates with medical teams

He or she also ensures that daily cleaning protocols are in accordance with CDC guidelines

The new protocols were developed with the latest data from health experts. Crystal said in the press announcement that it's committed to compliance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and global health measures, and will make adjustments as needed moving forward.

