Christopher Prelog Named President of Windstar Cruises

Christopher Prelog, late last week, was named president of Windstar Cruises; he reports to Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and of Xanterra Travel Collection. Prelog began his career in the cruise industry with Seabourn, working first as a waiter, then in onboard hotel operations and finally as head of all ship operations before joining Windstar nearly four years ago.

While he began his career at various Hilton Hotels in Austria, Prelog entered the world of cruise vacations when he signed aboard the Seabourn Legend. From that front-line guest relations position, he rose through the ranks and held the positions of headwaiter, restaurant manager, and hotel director (all on the Legend) before advancing to manager of hotel operations, director of hotel operations and vice president of hotel operations and purchasing for Seabourn Cruise Line.

He has earned a degree from the Florida International University in Miami in hotel management and accounting, as well as certificates from Harvard’s Kennedy School, Cornell University and the Higher Tourism Institute in Austria.

“Chris is the perfect person for this role,” said Todd in a press announcement. “As Windstar’s chief operating officer, he has led the $250 million Star Plus investment in expanding and renovating our three all-suite yachts in addition to managing our operations through this pandemic. His in-depth knowledge and expertise of the small ship cruise business combined with his collaborative leadership style have won the hearts, minds and respect of the Windstar crew and corporate team alike.”

Windstar operates a fleet of six small yachts carrying 148 to 342 guests on voyages around the world. In fall 2020, Star Breeze will be the first of three yachts to emerge from a $250 million Star Plus Initiative with a lengthened/renovated/re-engineered ship with two new restaurants, a larger spa and fitness center, an expanded pool, all new bathrooms and 50 new suites. Star Legend and Star Pride follow in 2021. The 342-guest Wind Surf—one of the largest yachts under sails—underwent a major refurbishment in fall 2019.

2021 Sailings and "Beyond Ordinary Care" Program

Windstar has cancelled all sailings through 2020 and plans to resume sailing operations in January of 2021, instituting a new “Beyond Ordinary Care” program that focuses on key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect the air, plus EvaClean with PurTab to sanitize all surfaces throughout the yachts. Windstar offers itineraries in Tahiti, Alaska, Greece, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Visit www.windstarcruises.com.

Related Stories

Windstar Outlines New Protocols, Partners With Anschutz Medical

Gina Gabbard Joins Lindblad Expeditions as Chief Sales Officer

A&K to Offer Northeast Passage Voyage Hosted by Geoffrey Kent

Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Seven New Sales Team Members