Costa Shifts from Venice to Trieste; CLIA Europe Welcomes New Plan

Following the Italian government's July 13 decree banning ships from the Venetian Lagoon effective August 1, Costa Cruises has adapted its 2021 schedules for Costa Deliziosa.

For all Costa Deliziosa cruises departing between July 24 and December 30, 2021, the home port of Venice will be replaced with the home port of Trieste, Italy. The company is informing clients and travel agencies affected by the change.

Costa stressed its familiarity in using Trieste as a Venice alternative. For example, on July 10, Costa Deliziosa called at Trieste due to the unavailability of the port of Venice during the G20 Summit. Also, on July 17, the ship was again in Trieste, given that Venice was in the midst of the "Redentore Festival."

Trieste, an Italian city that's a tourism draw in its own right, is less than two hours by rail from Venice. Cruisers desiring to tour Venice can do so either on an excursion or during a pre- or post-cruise stay.

CLIA Europe's Reaction

In reaction to last week's Venetian Lagoon ship ban announcement by the Italian government, CLIA Europe issued a statement saying it welcomes the government's clearer path for "long-awaited" alternative route for cruise ship access to Venice, once the government's ban becomes effective August 1.

"For several years, CLIA and its members have been supportive of the government’s ambition to identify a long-awaited alternative water route to serve Venice," the CLIA statement said. "This decision has finally identified this alternative route and port."

The statement also noted that the cruise industry has over the years cooperated with national and local authorities as authorities searched for a sustainable solution to what CLIA Europe describe as "this long-standing and complex challenge.

Francesco Galietti, CLIA Italy's national director said: “We are pleased that the Italian Government has taken this decision on an alternative route as the cruise industry has been supportive of a new approach for many years.