Oceania Reveals Accommodations Details for Vista, Its New Ship

Oceania Cruises has revealed design and décor elements for Verandah Staterooms, Penthouse Suites, Oceania Suites and Vista Suites aboard its newest ship, Vista, set to debut in early 2023.

Vista's all-veranda accommodations will offer bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers, large vanities and copious storage space. Penthouse, Oceania, and Vista Suites will resemble "sea-going residences" with plenty of living and dining space. A first for Oceania? Vista will feature a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms dedicated to solo travelers.

Veranda Staterooms

Measuring 291 square feet of living space including the private veranda, Vista’s standard Veranda Staterooms will have soft coloring (harvest and wheat tones) accented with seagrass and bold earthy hues. Each stateroom will be furnished with a queen-size Tranquility Bed. These accommodations will have a seating area, private veranda, upscale amenities and plenty of storage space, as well as an oversized bathroom.

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms

Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom // Photo by Oceania Cruises

Vista’s Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms will have a cream and tan decor; a queen-sized Tranquility Bed; sitting area; private veranda; sizable closet and storage space, and a marble bath with walk-in rainforest shower. Additional amenities include use of a dedicated Concierge Lounge, room service from the Grand Dining Room and free laundry services.

There will also be a Concierge Level Solo Veranda Stateroom. Solo travelers will sail in style with a comfortable seating area overlooking a private veranda, separate sleeping area with Tranquility Bed and lots of storage space. These accommodations also will offer the additional amenities mentioned above for Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom guests.

Penthouse Suites

Penthouse Suite on Oceania Cruises' new Vista // Photo by Oceania Cruises

Measuring 440 square feet, Penthouse Suites will offer rich upholstery, fine leathers and art. Guests will be pampered with private butler service. Penthouse Suites also will have a walk-in closet, oversized bath with dual vanities and large private veranda overlooking the sea. Guests will have keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge, which has a dedicated concierge.

Oceania Suites

Averaging 1,000 square feet to 1,200 square feet, Vista's 14 Oceania Suites will be in prime locations atop the ship for superb views. Living and dining spaces have been designed so that guests can easily entertain and outside is an oversized private teak veranda.

Oceania Suites also will have a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, dressing room and marble bathroom. Another plus is that these suites will also offer a cozy study or guest studio as well as a guest bathroom. Other perks include the serve of a dedicated butler, plus keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge.

Vista Suites

Situated in the loftiest locations on the ship, eight Vista Suites will offer 180-degree views and 1,450 square feet to 1,850 square feet of living space. These sumptuous suites will have subtle tones and marble, granite and rich weathered oak accents.

The living room will be flanked by a dining room and bar area—opening onto the teak deck veranda. The master suite will have a wardrobe room and dressing area adjacent to the oversized master bath. One bathroom perk is a porcelain soaking tub. Vista Suites also offer 24-hour butler service and access to the suites-only Executive Lounge.

Coming Soon: Oceania said details about the ship's Owner’s Suites will be revealed at a later date. Vista’s inaugural season itineraries will open for viewing September 9, 2021 and go on sale September 15, 2021.

For more information on Oceania Cruises, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

