Swan Hellenic’s First Expedition Cruise Ship, SH Minerva, Floated Out

On Wednesday, June 23, Swan Hellenic announced that Helsinki Shipyard had floated SH Minerva out of dry dock. Its twin ship, SH Vega, was floated in dry dock on the same day. Moreover, a few days earlier, steelwork production started for the third and largest vessel commissioned from Helsinki, which currently has the project name “Vega 3.” Swan Hellenic notes that its fleet is coming together on schedule.

All three ships are designed for minimal environmental impact and comply with the latest emission standards, while also being battery-ready for future emission-free silent sailing in port as well as wildlife and marine reserves.

SH Minerva has a 5-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction and PC5 ice-strengthened hull that is fully “Safe Return to Port”-certified.

Providing accommodation for 152 guests in 76 cabins and suites, the vast majority with large balconies, SH Minerva will be operated by an onboard team of 120. Swan Hellenic adds that the latest hygiene technology will protect the health of all on board and includes air conditioning with HEPA filters and UV sanitization systems.

SH Minerva will have an expedition laboratory, marine life library and observation lounge for lectures by expert expedition leaders and specialists. Expedition day trips by zodiac plan to be a central component of the programs that will be offered, along with kayaking, trekking and other activities. The on-board amenities include a gym, spa, sauna, panoramic restaurant and club lounge, as well as a pool deck with bar.

SH Minerva will be delivered to Swan Hellenic in October 2021, SH Vega in Spring 2022 and the third ship, temporarily named Vega 3, in Autumn 2022.

For more information, visit www.swanhellenic.com.

