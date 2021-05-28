Oceania Cruises Resuming Operations on Three More Ships

Oceania Cruises will resume cruise operations with three additional ships, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena, between October 2021 and January 2022.

Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021, sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages prior to beginning a winter 2021-2022 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami. Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21, 2021, Panama Canal voyage from Miami prior to embarking on a sold-out 180-day “Around the World” cruise from Los Angeles to New York. Sirena will commence sailings starting with the January 22, 2022, Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City, Panama.

Voyage itineraries for each ship will continue to be evaluated for port availability and may be adjusted as required closer to the sailing dates. These additional ship restarts follow the April 28th announcement of the line’s Marina resuming cruise operations from Copenhagen beginning on August 29, 2021.

Phased restart dates for Regatta and Nautica will be announced at a later date.

Note: All Oceania Cruises voyages, until further notice, will sail with the requirement that 100 percent of guests and crew be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of all on board the ships as well as ashore in the communities visited. The vaccination requirement is the cornerstone of the company’s “SailSAFE” health and safety program, which was developed with guidance from the company’s team of public health and scientific experts including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council. (These protocols are subject to continuous refinement as science and technology evolves.)

For additional information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

Related Stories

Celebrity to Be First Cruise Line to Sail From U.S. on June 26

Oceania Cruises Unveils New OceaniaNEXT Enhancements

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Restart and Redeployment Plans

Cruising for Couples: The Latest Trend