Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Restart and Redeployment Plans

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced redeployment plans and said it will resume operations from additional U.S. and international ports this fall. Eight ships will take guests to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia and beyond. Vessels returning to service will include Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Spirit and Norwegian's U.S.-flagged Pride of America.

Earlier this week, NCL also announced its return to Seattle for the Alaska cruise season, with an expected start date of August 7, 2021. That said, all voyages operating within U.S. waters are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate (COS) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Redeployment Plans

Here are the redeployment plans announced today:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning October 19, 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages

beginning October 19, 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning October 24, 2021

will cruise seven-day itineraries to from beginning October 24, 2021 Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii intra-island voyages from Honolulu beginning November 6, 2021

will offer seven-day Hawaii intra-island voyages from beginning November 6, 2021 Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning November 7, 2021

for seven-day voyages beginning November 7, 2021 Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning November 14, 2021

Beginning November 20, 2021, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Port Canaveral, FL , offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean

, offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning December 23, 2021

and Caribbean cruises beginning December 23, 2021 Beginning Jan. 20, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer r oundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City ( Colón and Fuerte Amador )

will be the first ship in the fleet to offer oundtrip Panama Canal cruises from ( and ) Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning January 28, 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong , before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok

will sail for the first time in Asia beginning January 28, 2022, offering a five-day itinerary from , before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, and Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning February 9, 2022

NCL also said that additional redeployments will be announced in the near future.

In conjunction with today's redeployment announcement, NCL also cancelled all voyages on these ships as follows:

Pride of America through October 30, 2021

Norwegian Escape through November 2, 2021

Norwegian Jewel through January 9, 2022

Norwegian Pearl through December 7, 2021

Norwegian Spirit through January. 28, 2022

Norwegian Sun through Jan. 18, 2022

Norwegian Bliss' October 24, 2021 itinerary.

In addition, due to a long lead time needed to relaunch a vessel and to maximize the short Alaska cruise season, Norwegian said it had made the decision to transfer crew from Norwegian Joy to Alaska and cancel itineraries planned for Norwegian Joy from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Guests and travel partners are being contacted.

500 Days

"When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line, in a press statement. "I am so happy that we're finally getting back to what we love the most, and I'm very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically."

He continued: "We always said we wouldn't rush to sail again, but that we'd get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience."

Sommer also said the line's efforts to resume cruising safely will continue to be slow and steady, guided by the science-backed protocols of its "SailSAFE" health and safety program and in collaboration with destination partners and governing bodies.

The cruise line's "Peace of Mind" cancelation policy remains in effect for guests sailing on cruises with embarkation dates through October 31, 2021. These guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure. Those who take advantage of the "Peace of Mind" policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022. In addition, the company is extending its 60-day final payment requirement to all voyages with embarkations through December 31, 2021, instead of the standard 120 days.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

Related Stories

Biden Signs AK Cruise Bill; CDC OKs Royal Caribbean Test Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Details of the New Norwegian Prima

Emerald, Scenic Will Restart Cruises on the Douro River in July

Victory Cruise Lines Unveils 2022 Itineraries on Three Vessels