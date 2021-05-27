Celebrity Cruises to Be First Cruise Line to Sail From U.S. on June 26

“Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and president Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news that on Saturday, June 26, Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from U.S. waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, according to Celebrity, the first and only American female captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet—and the industry—back into operation.

Celebrity Edge will depart Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), setting sail on a seven-night cruise of the Caribbean. The ship was given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be the first ship back in the water, having met all new standards for providing a healthy cruise experience for its guests and crew.

“For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday.’ I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived,” said Celebrity Cruises CEO and president Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, in a press announcement.

Brad Tolkin, co-chairman and CEO for World Travel Holdings, said in a statement proved to Travel Agent, “Yesterday’s announcement that the CDC gave Celebrity Cruises approval to sail out of the U.S. truly demonstrates how a resilient community came together to have their voices heard. My brother Jeff and I have both worked in travel for more than 30 years and this is the first time we’ve seen a concerted effort by such a diverse group of organizations and individuals in support of the cruise industry. We emerged stronger after 9/11 and the most recent recession, and know that if history repeats itself, the industry will thrive on the other side of this. The travel advisor community better buckle up because the demand is going to be deafening.”

Inaugurated in just 2018, Celebrity Edge’s “outward-facing design” breaks from traditional shipbuilding. This design to to help guests feel more connected with the sea and the places they visit, whether it’s sipping cocktails from the sundeck of The Retreat, a private resort-within-a-resort, or taking in the vistas from the botanical Rooftop Garden. Other highlights of Celebrity Edge are the Magic Carpet, cantilevered above the sea, and accommodations like two-story villas with private plunge pools.

Good to know: Bookings for the Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries are open.

With the announcement, eight of the 15 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet now have plans to return to sailing in 2021 to such destination as the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.

Healthy at Sea

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Requirements for non-U.S. guests vary and more details can be found by visiting www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea.

Celebrity Cruises has established new health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies and the company’s own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with the peace of mind to fully enjoy their journey. These measures will evolve in keeping with current public health standards.

Wonder Returns

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, Wi-Fi, drinks, and tips are now “Always Included” on every Celebrity cruise. And, Celebrity’s “Cruise with Confidence” program provides flexible cancellations and the best price guarantees.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises’ new U.S. summer sailings, guests and travel advisors should visit www.celebritycruises.com.

Related Stories

Celebrity Plans July Return to Alaska With Celebrity Summit

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Restart and Redeployment Plans

Celebrity Cruises Reveals Spaces for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

AmaWaterways Details Plans for Restart on European Rivers