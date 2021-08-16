Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

Emerald Cruises has unveiled two new itineraries for the inaugural season of its first oceangoing yacht, Emerald Azzurra, slated to debut in January 2022. Both itineraries will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia, a new country on Emerald Cruises’ growing list of destinations.

To celebrate the launch of these itineraries, Emerald Cruises is offering a bonus “Premium Drinks Package” that includes beer, wine, soft drinks and cocktails from the bar menu. Tip: Those guests who pay their bill in full at the time of booking will receive “Super Earlybird” savings of 10 percent on select cabins (categories A, B, S and SA). The offer is valid on sailings booked by September 30, 2021.

The new, 10-day “Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia” itinerary will sail between Limassol, Cyprus and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ports of call in Egypt and Jordan. Apart from visiting the second-largest Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site well known for being a gateway for pilgrims traveling to Mecca and Medina, guests will also get to explore Duba in Saudi Arabia.

Known as the "Pearl of the Red Sea," Duba offers guests an opportunity to visit the historic King Abdulaziz Fort overlooking the port, or go snorkeling or diving off one of the beaches. Another Saudi Arabian port city on the itinerary is Al Wahj, which will take guest to AlUla—one of the oldest cities on the peninsula and the first World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia, home to the tombs of Hegra.

In addition to these new Saudi Arabian ports, guests booking this itinerary will have a chance to visit the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx at Port Said; travel through the Suez Canal; snorkel in the Red Sea at Sharm El-Sheikh; and visit Petra, the ancient city carved into sandstone.

Alternatively, the longer “12-day Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece” itinerary sails between Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Athens, Greece, calling on Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna, the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens. Highlights include a glass bottom boat trip at Naama Bay in Sharm El-Sheikh, a traditional Felucca cruise on the Nile with a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza, a walking tour of picturesque Agios Nikolaos, Greece and a day of soaking up the sun in Santorini.

Emerald Azzurra is the first custom-built superyacht from Emerald Cruises offering luxury cruises to small ports and harbors only accessible by small ships. The superyacht will carry a group of just 100 guests, spread across 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with the majority of cabins having access to private balconies. The superyacht’s marina platform is designed for easy access to enjoy snorkeling, paddle boarding and swimming—some of the activities included.

Related Stories

“Ahoy” Greece: Eastern Med Cruises

Tauck Christens New Riverboat ms Andorinha in Portugal

Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches African Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Restarts U.S. Operations