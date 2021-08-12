Tauck Christens New Riverboat ms Andorinha in Portugal

Just before Tauck’s new riverboat ms Andorinha sailed its first scheduled cruise along Portugal’s Douro River on the 12-day “Exploring the Douro, Plus Lisbon & Madrid” itinerary, the company hosted the ship's official christening ceremony with guests in attendance. Serving as godmothers for the Andorinha were two long-time Tauck employees, company president Jennifer Tombaugh and chief culture officer Sharyn Cannon.

Tauck is offering two Douro River itineraries aboard the Andorinha in 2021: the 12-day “Exploring the Douro, Plus Lisbon & Madrid” journey that bookends a seven-night Douro cruise with two-night hotel stays in Lisbon and Madrid, and an eight-day “Villages and Vintages: Cruising the Douro River Valley” cruise-only itinerary along the river. “Douro Discovery: A Family River Cruise in Portugal plus Madrid,” an eight-day Tauck Bridges cruise designed specifically for families, will be added to Tauck’s Douro portfolio in 2022.

Purpose-built for the Douro River, the Andorinha accommodates 84 guests in 42 cabins, including a dozen 300-square-foot suites on the upper Diamond Deck, and 20 225-square-foot staterooms primarily on the vessel’s Ruby or mid-level deck. The remaining accommodations (six 200-square-foot cabins and four 150-square-foot cabins) are on the lower or Emerald Deck.

The ship's sun deck has canopied Balinese day beds for shaded lounging, plus a large infinity-style pool that’s five-times the size of those on Tauck’s other riverboats. The sun deck’s other attractions include an outdoor grill, a full-service bar and a pop-up restaurant that rises from the stern of the ship on hydraulic lifts and offers a mix of steakhouse-style classics, as well as a selection of regional fare. It serves as a more casual alternative to the Andorinha’s main Compass Rose restaurant.

The Andorinha’s décor and design are inspired by the Douro Valley’s culture and climate. Recurring design themes on the Andorinha include traditional painted ceramic tiles, or azulejos, and decorative metalwork suggestive of grapevines. The ship’s name is also rooted in local culture: "Andorinhas" are a species of small migratory swallow that travel to Africa every winter and return to Portugal each spring. The birds’ mate for life and return each year to the same nest and have come to symbolize family, fidelity and home.

