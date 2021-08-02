Viking Resumes River Voyages in France

Viking has officially restarted its popular river itineraries in France, as the company continues its resumption of operations in Europe. The line is currently sailing the “Paris & the Heart of Normandy, Lyon & Provence” and “France's Finest” itineraries on the Seine and Rhône rivers. It will restart its “Chateaux, Rivers and Wine” voyage to Bordeaux later in August.

The resumption of Viking’s operations on French rivers coincides with the launch of four new Viking Longships that are purpose-built to navigate the Seine River. Hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid, Viking Skaga and Viking Fjorgyn dock at Viking's exclusive docking location in the center of Paris, a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower.

"Throughout last year, we have heard consistently from our guests that France is at the top of their travel list, so we are delighted that our river vessels are once again sailing in this beloved destination," said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, in a press announcement. "My daughter, Karine, and I have just spent time on board our new Longships that dock in the heart of Paris—and I believe our guests will be very pleased with this elegant new way to discover the 'City of Light.'”

Among the current itineraries, Viking’s “Paris & the Heart of Normandy” is an eight-day voyage on the Seine River, sailing roundtrip from Paris.

Guests can explore Giverny and visit the gardens and the farmhouse that was once home to Claude Monet. Other attractions include the opportunity to trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen, the Normandy's American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches. Good to know: Gourmets will get a chance to savor Normandy cuisine.

The eight-day “Lyon & Provence” itinerary, which takes guests from Avignon to Lyon, offers painting classes for art aficionados apart from exploring Roman Provence at Les Arènes amphitheater and the Pont du Gard and Avignon's Palace of the Popes. The cruise activities include hunting for truffles and seeing how chèvre cheese is made. The cruise has multiple sailing dates through November 2021.

The “Chateaux, Rivers and Wine” itinerary, an eight-day, roundtrip voyage from Bordeaux will visit the ports, vineyards, farms and forests of Aquitaine, which was once Europe's richest kingdom. Truffle hunting in Périgord, and creating one’s own personal blend of Cognac at the Camus distillery will be on offer on the cruise sailing on multiple dates from August through November 2021.

Looking for a longer cruise? “France’s Finest” is a 15-day voyage from Paris to Avignon that combines the “Paris & the Heart of Normandy” and “Lyon & Provence” cruises into one. These itineraries also sail on multiple dates from August through November 2021.

All guests and crew will receive frequent, quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships and additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures have been put in place for the guests.

