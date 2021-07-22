Scenic Group Adds Regional Sales Director for Northwest U.S.

Travel sales veteran Kelley Hogan has been appointed Scenic Group USA’s regional sales director for the Northwest Territories. She will be responsible for supporting the sales and trade marketing efforts of Scenic and Emerald Cruises’ travel partners in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Northern California.

“Our travel partner relationships are integral to the growth of our brands and Kelley has a proven track record when it comes to supporting her travel partners and assisting them in developing their business,” said Ann Chamberlin, VP of sales for Scenic Group USA, in a press statement.

Hogan’s background includes stints as business development manager and national account manager at Travel Leaders, as well as several years as sales manager and partner marketing manager for Travelport. Her direct experience in the cruise industry includes time with Royal Caribbean and Tauck World Discovery. More recently, Hogan served as regional sales director at American Queen Steamboat Company, growing key account revenue by nearly 50 percent, and then taking on the role of business development manager with AmaWaterways, focusing on groups, charters and FIT bookings.

Hogan has a BA in communications and an MBA from George Washington University with a concentration in tourism. Living in Colorado and enjoying its outdoor culture, she takes to skiing in the Rockies in the winters and mountain biking in the summer—with an occasional round of golf.

Scenic offers all-inclusive river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as luxury cruises on Russia’s Volga River and Egypt’s Nile by private luxury charter. In 2019, Scenic introduced Scenic Eclipse, a 228-guest ultra-luxury ship, and plans to deliver a second yacht of the same category, Scenic Eclipse II, in 2023. Emerald Cruises has nine branded Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the chartered river ship along the Volga River in Russia. In January 2022, Emerald Azzurra will be the first yacht to launch under the Emerald Cruises brand—a 100-guest superyacht that will sail the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red Seas.

Hogan can be reached at [email protected] For more information, visit www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldcruises.com.

Related Stories

Kris Endreson Named VP of Strategic Sales for MSC Cruises USA

Scenic Group Names Three to Senior Management Positions

Carnival Corp. to Operate 75 Percent of Fleet by End of 2021

U.S. Appeals Court Sides With CDC Over Florida, "Stays" Ruling