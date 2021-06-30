Kris Endreson Named VP of Strategic Sales for MSC Cruises USA

MSC Cruises is enhancing its sales organization ahead of its upcoming restart from U.S. ports and as the company continues its investment in North America as part of its strategic growth. To that end, the company on Wednesday announced that Kris Endreson has joined MSC Cruises USA as vice president, strategic sales.

Reporting to Michelle Lardizabal, SVP and commercial sales officer, Endreson will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing MSC Cruises’ relationships with the industry’s largest travel consortia, key strategic accounts, and meetings, incentives and corporate events travel.

Endreson joins MSC Cruises with over 20 years of cruise industry experience and a background in leading sales organizations, holding senior sales and marketing positions at both luxury and contemporary cruise companies. Most recently, Kris served as vice president of sales for the Americas with SeaDream Yacht Club, and previously served as the senior director of global sales at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and as sales and marketing director for Crystal Yacht Expeditions and Crystal AirCruises. She also spent more than five years at Silversea, ultimately becoming vice president of sales for North America.

This summer, MSC Meraviglia will resume cruises from Miami on August 2, 2021, to the Bahamas, including a stop at the cruise line’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The company will then resume operations for a second ship in mid-September, MSC Divina, sailing three-, four- and seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean. This fall, MSC Cruises will welcome a brand-new ship to Miami, MSC Seashore. In addition to fleet expansion, the company says it will also continue to invest in operations from the U.S. with its new terminal at PortMiami still under development.

