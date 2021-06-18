Celebrity Cruises Names Fashion Vet as Chief Marketing Officer

Celebrity Cruises announced this week that former top fashion house marketer Michael Scheiner has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Joining Celebrity on July 12, he'll report to Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the line's president and CEO.

Scheiner will oversee all aspects of driving new customer acquisition, brand loyalty and e-commerce globally. In its press release, Celebrity said that "being new to the travel industry, he brings an exciting and fresh perspective as the Celebrity Cruises fleet returns to full service across the globe."

“Michael is joining us at such an exciting and important time for our brand, as we lead the industry’s return to service and prepare to grow our fleet with our stunning Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “As I thought about what will define a brand’s success for the future, Michael’s deep expertise in the digital landscape, global execution and merchandising and experience leading strong teams checked all of the boxes."

Having led innovative marketing strategies for a number of fashion’s most iconic brands, Scheiner most recently served as global chief marketing officer of Tommy Hilfiger, where he was instrumental in modernizing the brand aesthetic. While there, he launched innovative e-commerce, digital programs and live-streaming events, driving brand affinity and engagement with both Gen X and Millennial audiences.

Celebrity is currently adjusting its brand messaging and positioning from the "Modern Luxury" approach used over the past few years to one that in 2021 is more reflective of "New Luxury." The cruise line has gravitated to the latter term as it's sought to redefine its brand within the cruise marketplace.

Celebrity said "Scheiner understands the power that new-luxury brands have in leveraging their profile to act as powerful catalysts for change." He previously launched Hilfiger’s "People’s Place Program," an initiative focused on making the fashion industry more inclusive for the BIPOC community; and the acclaimed 2021 ad campaign, “Moving Forward Together,” which encouraged people to unite for a better future.

Prior to joining Tommy Hilfiger, Michael spent eight years at Abercrombie & Fitch, serving in various senior marketing roles across the company’s portfolio of brands including, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks. While there, he managed the creation and execution of the brands’ digital marketing strategies, rebranding efforts, and new product launches. His career also includes posts with Urban Outfitters and Ralph Lauren.

"I have been fascinated with the cruise industry since dreaming of working on a ship as a kid," said Scheiner. "As I met with the Celebrity leadership team, I was amazed by how thoughtful they have been with developing their new-luxury brand, putting their guests first and doing so much good for the communities they visit and serve."

A graduate of the University of Miami, Scheiner remains an active alumnus, serving as a marketing advisory board member for the University of Miami Herbert Business School’s curriculum, graduate school opportunities and executive leadership programs. He is also an advisor to mobile app startup Lawzy, Inc.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com.

Related Stories

Parting Thoughts: Celebrity Millennium's Cruise Restart

Windstar Changes Star Breeze's Itinerary, Citing Entry Rules

Viking Orion Sails Into Bermuda, Welcomes Back U.S. Passengers

Eight Crew on Odyssey of the Seas Test Positive; Restart Delayed