Viking Orion Sails Into Bermuda, Welcomes Back U.S. Passengers

Earlier this week, Viking Orion sailed into Bermuda, from which it's now operating "Bermuda Escape" cruises. For the first time in 15 months, Viking welcomed U.S. passengers aboard.

Guests boarded Viking Orion in Hamilton, Bermuda. After departing the capital city, the eight-day cruise is now offering scenic sailing around the British island territory and an overnight call in King’s Wharf.

Offered as part of Viking’s "Welcome Back" collection of voyages, exclusively available for vaccinated guests, this "Bermuda Escape" voyage is the first of eight roundtrip sailings from Hamilton planned for summer 2021.

Celebrating a Milestone

“Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, in a press announcement welcomes "our loyal American guests back on board," while also applauding the government of Bermuda for its collaboration and support. "Bermuda has been a favorite destination among our guests since our ocean ships began calling there in 2017, and we look forward to introducing even more Viking guests to the island’s history, culture and phenomenal natural beauty," he added.

Viking successfully restarted operations in May and has been sailing in the United Kingdom with British guests since May 22. Later this month, Viking will launch "Welcome Back" sailings around Iceland and in the Mediterranean—and will restart its European river operations in July 2021 with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine.

Health and Safety

Those who sail the "Welcome Back" voyages will also experience Viking’s health and safety program. Grounded in scientific research, the "Viking Health & Safety Program" was developed in partnership with an international team of medical advisors, including Raquel Bono, M.D., Viking’s chief health officer. She is a board-certified trauma surgeon and retired vice admiral of the United States Navy Medical Corps—and most recently led Washington State’s medical and healthcare systems response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilizing a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship—and a network of dedicated shoreside labs for Viking river ships in Europe—all guests and crew will receive frequent quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms.

For more information, visit www.vikingcruises.com.

