Eight Crew on Odyssey of the Seas Test Positive; U.S. Restart Delayed

Travel Agent received word from a Royal Caribbean International spokesperson last night that eight crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's resulted in isolation of those crew members, a quarantine for other crew, and a delay in both the line's simulated voyage required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the cruise line's expected cruise restart from Port Everglades, FL.

When that restart does begin, Odyssey of the Seas will operate six- to eight-day western and southern Caribbean voyages. Originally, this ship was slated to operate voyages from Haifa, Israel, but the line changed that following the political violence this spring.

Royal Caribbean Statement

Here's the statement provided by Royal Caribbean:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing Odyssey of the Seas’ first sailings from July 3 until July 31, 2021. The simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled.

"During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19. All 1,400 crew on board Odyssey were vaccinated on June 4 and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. These positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given but before they were fully effective.

"The eight crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two with mild symptoms, were immediately quarantined and are being closely monitored by our medical team. To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing.

"Guests and travel partners will be notified and given several options to consider. While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests."

