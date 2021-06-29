Tauck to Resume Global Operations by September

After announcing the restart of select tours and cruises in recent weeks, Tauck revealed on Tuesday that it plans to resume full operations of all remaining 2021 itineraries during August and September. Today’s announcement includes the return of Tauck’s Danube and Rhine river cruises, its land tours in Italy and across Europe, and its explorations of other destinations ranging from Morocco to Machu Picchu. In all, Tauck expects to operate more than 80 percent of its pre-pandemic portfolio of tours and cruises this year, with a full return of all itineraries slated for 2022.

“If a destination is welcoming American travelers, and if it’s a place where Tauck operates, we’ll be bringing our guests there in the coming months,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar in a press statement.

Tauck has begun operating an increasing number of tour and cruise departures in the U.S. and elsewhere over the past weeks. Earlier this month the company announced the August resumption of select land tours and cruises in Europe, its cruises in the Galapagos Islands and its guided safaris in eastern and southern Africa; however—and even with the resumption of those itineraries—Tauck had yet to confirm restart plans for the bulk of its 2021 itineraries prior to Tuesday’s announcement.

Newly added to Tauck’s restart plans for August are several itineraries in Italy (one of Tauck’s most popular destinations), land tours in Switzerland, the company’s popular “A Week in… Ireland” tour, and its exploration of Jordan and Egypt. Tauck will also resume operations on the Rhine with its August 25 departure of “The Romantic Rhine” river cruise. The balance of Tauck’s 2021 tours and cruises, including the company’s river cruises on the Danube and its other journeys on the Rhine, will begin operating in September.

For the most up-to-date listing and availability of Tauck trips, Mahar urges travelers and travel advisors to visit the company’s website. “Restarting operations across the globe isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, of course,” Mahar said. “Visiting the ‘Open for Travel’ and ‘Travel Updates’ pages at www.tauck.com continues to be the best way for our guests and travel advisors to stay fully informed on where we’ll be traveling in 2021, and the travel requirements in place for those specific tours and cruises.”

