Intrepid Debuts New Sustainable Tourism Experiences in Europe

Intrepid Travel is introducing new sustainable travel experiences in Europe designed to benefit local communities, thanks to an exclusive partnership with MEET Network Association (short for Mediterranean Experience of EcoTourism). The new tours will help spread the benefits of tourism by taking visitors away from the “hot spots” and uncovering a more authentic and unspoiled side of well-known destinations.

Here’s what you need to know:

The tour operator has partnered with the MEET Network, an association of Mediterranean parks founded by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-Med), which works with protected areas in the Mediterranean to create ecotourism products that support nature conservation efforts and benefit local communities. Intrepid has included MEET experiences within two of its new tours to lesser-visited regions of Croatia and Crete, with more to come across Europe and the Mediterranean over the next few months.

Intrepid’s two new tours incorporating MEET experiences include:

Croatia: Sibenik & the Kornati Islands (five days; departures from August 14, 2021): Travelers will explore the less-visited historic city of Sibenik , where a local guide will show them the winding cobbled streets of the Old Town , stopping in to visit creative artisans and artists. The guide will then take travelers to a little-known tavern down a quiet alleyway to experience marenda, the meal between breakfast and lunch and a big part of the culture in Sibenik. Then, head out on a private boat to the Kornati Islands , where travelers will hike through stunning scenery, enjoy lunch with a local family and hear about the importance of olive oil production to the Dalmatia region, complete with an olive oil tasting session. A bicycle tour of the island of Murter is also included, specifically the village of Betina , which holds a long tradition of wooden shipbuilding. While here, travelers pay a visit to the Betina Museum of Wooden Shipbuilding to learn about the history of the industry and its importance to the village.

(five days; departures from August 14, 2021): Travelers will explore the less-visited historic city of , where a local guide will show them the winding cobbled streets of the , stopping in to visit creative artisans and artists. The guide will then take travelers to a little-known tavern down a quiet alleyway to experience marenda, the meal between breakfast and lunch and a big part of the culture in Sibenik. Then, head out on a private boat to the , where travelers will hike through stunning scenery, enjoy lunch with a local family and hear about the importance of olive oil production to the region, complete with an olive oil tasting session. A bicycle tour of the island of is also included, specifically the village of , which holds a long tradition of wooden shipbuilding. While here, travelers pay a visit to the to learn about the history of the industry and its importance to the village. Highlights of Crete (seven days; departures from August 14, 2021): After seeing the sights of Heraklion and the renowned archaeological site of Knossos, it’s time to get off the beaten path to the tiny coastal town of Chora Sfakion (sometimes referred to as Sfakia) and the historic village of Anopolis, before carrying on to Aradaina, located on the edge of a gorge, and learn about the history of the area. Other highlights include the charming villages of Sougia and Agios Ioannis in the foothills of the White Mountains. Travelers will learn about the history and customs of the island, dine on local specialties and enjoy a live performance of traditional music.

All Intrepid trips operate under safe travel protocols developed and endorsed by the World Travel & Tourism Council. Travelers can also book with confidence with Intrepid’s new flexible booking policy.

Visit www.intrepidtravel.com.

Related Stories

It's Early But Avanti, USTOA Are Optimistic About Europe Travel

The Travel Corporation Plans to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2030

Avanti Launches Go365 E-Brochure to Inspire Off-Peak Travel

Intrepid Travel Prioritizes Decarbonized Tours