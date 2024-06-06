Holiday Fervor: Strong Demand and Top Draws of Christmas Markets Cruises

As the halfway point of 2024 is just a few weeks away, consumers may start thinking about their plans for a holiday season getaway later this year. But if they’re thinking about a Christmas Markets river cruise in Europe, they may be in for a shock. These voyages have soared in popularity and many 2024 departures are already sold out.

For example, AmaWaterways’ December 5 Christmas Markets sailing between Basel, Switzerland, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, is sold out as is Viking’s December 14, 2024, itinerary from Paris to Zurich with a Rhine River sailing. Other sold-out voyages include Avalon Waterways’ "Christmastime from Alsace to Germany," both northbound and southbound on four dates in 2024, and Uniworld’s “Rhine Holiday Markets” sailing from Basel to Cologne, Germany, on December 2, 2024. And the list goes on.

Strong Christmas Markets Demand

Yes, of course, advisors may find some availability for holiday sailings later this year, especially for lines that tend to release their schedules a bit later than others, but clients may find that their choice of departure dates and accommodations choices are more limited. River lines also tell Travel Agent that strong consumer demand is also driving robust sales for the 2025 Christmas Markets season.

In fact, both AmaWaterways and Viking have already released their full 2026 Christmas Markets voyages for sale. “We started releasing our 2026 program about three months earlier than in previous years,” says Brenda Kyllo, vice president, strategic alliances, AmaWaterways. “Inquiries from groups and charters are very strong, plus we are seeing a lot of FIT demand from guests who like to get their travel plans confirmed for the next two years.”

Firsthand Gleanings: Top Draws

Travel Agent sailed several years ago on the Rhine River during the Christmas Markets season. Most recently, we cruised the Rhone River in late 2023 on AmaWaterways’ 152-passenger AmaKristina. On that French winter season cruise between Lyon and Arles, we headed out for wine tasting in the Beaujolais region, admired the beauty of the Rhone River Valley atop Vienne’s Mount Pipet and socialized in the holiday spirit with fellow guests.

Based on our two holiday season cruises, here's our compilation of some of the top draws for clients considering such a voyage.

1. Brisk Air, Cool Weather

Yes, for some clients, holiday season getaways to warm-weather destinations are greatly desired. But for others, cooler weather may actually be preferred when celebrating the holiday season. For instance, we grew up in a part of the country with cool winter weather, so going to a Caribbean beach just doesn’t “feel” akin to Christmastime for us.

We prefer to get into the spirit of the season in the way we remember it from our childhood and early adulthood. So, last December, we happily donned our warm jacket and gloves, relishing the cool, brisk weather as we headed out for wine tasting or scenic touring on AmaWaterways’ shore excursions. Of course, coming back aboard AmaKristina and being greeted by crew members serving up hot drinks was a plus, too.

But remember that European destinations also have varying geography. So, a winter cruise from Porto, Portugal, typically delivers average December temperatures of 57 degrees in daytime, 47 at nighttime. In contrast, our routing from Lyon, France, last year reflected just 46 degrees during the daytime and 35 degrees at night.

2. Cheery Holiday Look and Feel Afloat

River vessels typically “look the part” during the holiday season. Typically, the atrium is home to a huge Christmas tree, holiday lighting and garland wrapped along the staircase and reception desk area. Restaurants and lounges also have holiday touches of garland and lights.

All accommodations' entry doors on AmaKristina were also decked out with lovely holiday wreaths. So, for those clients who wonder if they’ll feel it’s the holiday season when away from home, the answer is likely "yes." The river lines know precisely how to set the stage for a festive sailing.

3. Ability to Decorate Your Suite

While strands of lights are not allowed in guest accommodations on most cruise industry ships, we always enjoy creating our own stateroom/suite cheer with a bit of golden garland or holiday decorative items. Clients can purchase them at the embarkation city or perhaps at one of the wintertime markets along the voyage route.

In addition, we discovered that AmaKristina’s own onboard shop carried a wonderful selection of small seasonal gifts or decorative items for sale. For example, we bought several, inexpensive, small holiday Christmas trees consisting of two plastic panels that easily slid into each other, and tiny holiday balls to hang on the trees.

Presto, in seconds, we had our own small-but-mighty Christmas tree! We positioned it on our suite’s small cocktail table. So, when returning to our suite, we opened the door and immediately spotted “the holiday cheer.”

While seated inside in comfort on our suite chair, positioned adjacent to our small tree, we also could peer through our accommodation's floor-to-ceiling windows (via the French balcony of AmaWaterways’ signature dual-balcony configuration) to see nighttime holiday lights.

4. Vibrant Markets, Fewer Crowds

Many European destinations we visited were uncrowded during our two holiday sailings on two different rivers—the Rhone and the Rhine. Getting off the vessels, such as at Vienne, France, or Cochem, Germany, we saw other tourists, but we felt that people had plenty of room to spread out. Even in larger cities that was often the case, too.

While strolling through one of Lyon’s busiest, top-rated winter markets, several fellow AmaWaterways guests remarked what a pleasant experience it was without oppressive crowds. The Christmas Markets in many cities or towns along the voyage route typically offer a vibrant holiday aura. Local merchants sell seasonal treats, hand-made crafts, gifts, seasonal decorative items, artwork and much more.

In addition, nearby top European attractions and museums generally have fewer crowds than is the case during the peak summer tourist season. AmaWaterways also offered some shore excursions with a holiday bent—such as "Tastes of Avignon with Free Time at the Christmas Markets" or "Lyon City Tour and Christmas Markets."

5. Holiday Treats, Vin Chaud and Gluhwein

On AmaKristina, we were constantly offered a host of treats reflective of the season such as holiday cookies, pastries or cakes. Those were often found in the ship's lounge, perfect for snacking. Plus, the menus themselves featured some holiday dishes. A traditional turkey dinner was one choice on Christmas day (if one wanted that) but many other entree items were available, too.

While going ashore, river cruisers can sip on vin chaud, a fragrant, spiced mulled wine popular during the holiday season in France. Or, if they’re sailing in Germany, they’ll find traditional, tasty hot gluhwein at most Christmas Markets.

Other fun holiday traditions? On one evening we were instructed by the AmaWaterways' crew to place a shoe outside our door. Alas, the next morning we awakened, looked out and the shoe was filled with a chocolate Santa, a local cultural tradition along the river route.

6. Access to Seasonal Entertainment

If guests desire to watch a favorite holiday movie, that’s easy. In fact, some guests on our cruise in 2023 told us that they'd downloaded their favorite movies to their techie devices. So, they could view them aboard in their stateroom or suite. But AmaKristina's in-suite entertainment system also offered such holiday movies as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Love Actually” and a few others. While movie selections vary from line to line, chances are that guests will find a few of their seasonal favorites available to view on the big screen in their suite/stateroom.

As for public space entertainment, our holiday season cruises offered soft piano music, a duo of singers/musicians or small groups of performers from the nearby destinations. Separately, on one night in December 2023, AmaWaterways’ crew members also arrived in the ship’s lounge, wearing red and white Santa hats, parading around the room, waving and smiling at guests, and singing Christmas carols. Paper songsheets were provided so guests could join in the caroling, too.

On one evening at 9 p.m. AmaWaterways invited guests to decorate a few Christmas trees, learn about French traditions, indulge with hot chocolate and gluhwein and listen to holiday tunes. At the end, guests were then invited to go on a run during the line's famous "Christmas Pickle Hunt."

During Christmas week, we also couldn’t help burst out laughing as Santa made his way into AmaKristina’s lounge circling the room not in a sleigh pulled by reindeer but rather on an electric scooter. One by one, guests couldn’t wait to sit with Santa, tell him their wishes and take selfies. A nice touch by AmaWaterways was the small, wrapped holiday gift given to every guest afterward by Santa’s helpers; these were two female crew members dressed as angels and sporting wings.

7. Hefty Doses of Guest Camaraderie and Kindness

Potential travelers may wonder if fellow guests will "stick to themselves" during the holiday season. We initially thought that people (multi-generational families or groups of friends) traveling to celebrate the season might not be eager to socialize with outsiders.

We couldn't have been more wrong. In fact, we've never felt more welcome and part of a family of guests as we did on our two holiday season river cruises. We were invited to dine with many different fellow travelers (solo travelers, couples, groups of friends and multi-generational families). We also headed ashore with newfound friends on a shore excursion or two. And we exchanged emails for future contacts.

Our general assessment? During the holiday season, we'd describe our fellow AmaWaterways guests (as well as crew members) as “kindred spirits”—eager to get into the spirit of the season by showing a kind, caring, inclusive attitude and approach toward fellow guests.

8. Ability to Attend Religious Services Ashore

Guests who desire to attend religious services ashore will typically find that river cruise lines calling at European interior ports can provide information about synagogue, church, mosque or cathedral services in major destinations. Guests should inquire upon boarding about any options.

On our cruise, which encompassed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023, AmaWaterways nicely explained what was available and also, for example, offered transportation to a local cathedral for those wishing to attend Christmas Eve mass.

9. Sparkling Destinations, Holiday Sights

European destinations sparkle and visibly glow during November and December. Guests will discover Christmas lights, menorahs, nicely decorated trees and more. During our Rhine River cruise, we took a shore excursion in Strasbourg, France, for instance, and enjoyed all the holiday decor in the Christmas Market adjacent to the city’s cathedral.

We particularly chuckled as we spotted a tall, skinny Santa strolling through the market and doing his own shopping.

10. Let Someone Else Cook!

The holidays conjure up strong memories of family culinary traditions and special dishes. But let's face it: this time of year often can mean a lot of work, particularly for certain members of the family who handle the cooking of all or most meals. One reason we loved AmaWaterways for a holiday sailing was the exquisite onboard dining.

The line created a cozy, homelike feel with some traditional holiday dishes, but also offered other, more inventive gastronomic options, too. In addition to the ship's main dining room, we particularly enjoyed one night dining at The Chef’s Table. This is a complimentary, multi-course tasting menu experience.

The best part was that we didn't have to lift a finger to cook. Other guests enjoyed strolling ashore for lunch during port calls. In addition, the ship's chef provided a few culinary demonstrations for those who do love to cook and wanted to learn more about local dishes and holiday traditions in our region of sailing.

Parting Thoughts

As noted, AmaWaterways and Viking have already opened their 2026 Christmas Markets schedules for sale. Avalon Waterways says that select 2026 cruises including Christmas Markets voyages will go on sale in August 2024. Scenic tells us that its Christmas Markets river voyages will go on sale sometime in October.

Riviera River Cruises has limited availability remaining on 2024 Christmas markets cruises, but plenty of space in 2025; its 2026 holiday season voyages will go on sale at the start of next year. Uniworld says its 2026 Christmas Market Cruises will most likely be bookable by the end of the summer.

Riverside Luxury Cruises, which just began sailing in 2023, "does currently have availability for 2024, but it is getting booked up," a spokesman for the line told us. The line also recently released its 2025 Christmas Markets lineup.

So, as the last half of 2024 counts down, it’s a good time for advisors to perhaps plan a pitch to clients about a holiday Christmas Markets or winter season cruise. Explain that given strong demand for these voyages, if consumers desire to secure the best choice of departure dates, itineraries and accommodations, booking "sooner rather than later" is crucial.

