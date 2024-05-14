Aqua Expeditions Launches Revamped Travel Advisor Portal

Aqua Expeditions has updated its website to include a revamped portal for travel advisors. The website has been redesigned based on UX studies and offers users a seamless navigation experience. Offering accessibility for users on the go, the website’s design caters to three breakpoints—desktop, mobile and tablet. It also includes a newly introduced “Aqua Experience” section that serves as a gateway for users to understand Aqua Expeditions’ key brand pillars and offerings.

One of the most significant enhancements is the interactive deck plans, with clickable pop-ups for each stateroom and social space. On the booking pages, an interactive map zooms into the respective ship’s daily course as the user clicks through the day-by-day itinerary. These smart systems allow guests and advisors to view each vessel and itinerary thoroughly before making a booking.

An upgraded and optimized advisor portal has also been introduced. The landing page now offers an automated advisor account sign-up process, live online booking options, as well as secure and easy access to a Resource Library for downloading essential information including sales materials such as flyers, itineraries, rates and departure dates. Advisors will be able to check both FIT and charter availability across the fleet and make bookings 24/7 on desktops, tablets and mobile devices. Suite images and cabin details will also be available for review after selecting sailing dates.

For those looking to gain a deeper insight into selling Aqua Expeditions, the portal provides access to Aqua Academy, a library of recorded webinars covering the ships, destinations and brand pillars.

For more information, visit www.aquaexpeditions.com.

Related Stories

Princess Expands Caribbean Program With Return to San Juan

Port Klawock Opens as Alaska’s Newest Cruise Destination

Aurora Expeditions Announces Savings for Solo Travelers

Tauck Announces 2025 Cruising Plans