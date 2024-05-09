Princess Expands Caribbean Program With Return to San Juan

Princess Cruises has announced its return to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026. The capital city of Puerto Rico offers must-see attractions for Princess guests pre- and post-cruise. The seven-day cruises go on sale May 16.

Originally scheduled to sail Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific voyages from Brisbane and Sydney, the 2,600-guest Grand Princess will now sail two alternating, seven-night itineraries, with departures from October 12, 2025 through March 29, 2026. These new itineraries each feature visits to five different destinations, including Southern Caribbean destinations, many of which are not available on seven-day cruises departing from Florida. Ports of call include Tortola, St. Kitts, Dominica, Grenada, Barbados, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua and St. Vincent. Guests can also choose to combine two itineraries for a 14-day voyage.

Additionally, the line’s Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages allow guests to save over 65 percent on essentials such as gratuities, Wi-Fi, beverages, and more.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

