Star Clippers Names Grenada as Its Newest Homeport

Star Clippers has announced that Grenada will serve as its newest homeport for the fleet’s 166-guest clipper ship, Star Clipper, during several new February and March 2026 sailings. Working with the Grenada Tourism Authority, Star Clippers has also been able to add Grenada’s Carriacou and its Paradise Beach as one of the ports on the 10- and 11-night itineraries.

Four new itineraries will utilize the new homeport of St. George’s, Grenada, with departures in February and March 2026. Although each sailing calls on different ports, highlights include Tobago, known for its wide, sandy beaches and biodiverse tropical rainforest; Tobago Cays, a collection of several uninhabited islands in the southern section of the Grenadines that offer some of the best beaches for swimming, tanning and snorkeling; Bridgetown, Barbados capital city and famous for its British colonial architecture, 17th-century Garrison and horseracing track, Nidhe Israel Synagogue and its museum, and lots of shopping opportunities; the aforementioned Paradise Beach in Carriacou, voted the Best Caribbean Beach in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022; the near 400-year-old town of Saint-Pierre, Martinique; and Soufrière, St. Lucia, best known as the home of Gros Piton and Petit Piton, the pair of dormant volcanoes that rise from the Caribbean.

A Star Clippers sailing includes almost everything under one fee—cabin, all meals onboard, entertainment, the assistance of a knowledgeable cruise director, and transportation to and from the ports via tender boats when not docked at the pier.

For more than 25 years, Star Clippers has been sailing to remote ports in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Central America. The company operates three of the world’s largest and tallest sailing vessels: Star Clipper and Star Flyer are traditional clipper ships with modern amenities carrying 166 guests, while the 227-guest Royal Clipper holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest and only five-masted, full-rigged sailing ship in service today. All three ships have expansive teak decks, swimming pools, informal dining, convivial tropical bars on deck and piano lounges.

For more information, visit www.starclippers.com.

