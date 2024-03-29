Celestyal Adds Eight 2025 Sailings Due to Increased Demand

Celestyal has announced additions to its 2025 cruise schedule. Due to unprecedented demand and early bookings, the line will increase the number of “Heavenly Adriatic” and “Desert Days” cruises offered, adding five departures to its 2025 schedule, while also introducing three- and four-night variations of its Arabian Gulf deployment. Offered onboard the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey, both itineraries were introduced in January 2024, with the maiden “Heavenly Adriatic” sailing earlier this month and the “Desert Days” itinerary debut planned for November 9, 2024.

The additions include:

Two additional seven-night “Heavenly Adriatic” cruises departing round-trip from Athens and calling at Kefalonia , Dubrovnik , Kotor , Bari , Corfu and Katakolo ; departing March 22 and 29, 2025. These new cruises join the eight existing seven-night round-trip departures from Athens between April and October 2025, and the three existing seven-night “ Summer Heavenly Adriatic ” sailings in July and August 2025, which also call at Venice .

and calling at , , , , and ; departing March 22 and 29, 2025. These new cruises join the eight existing seven-night round-trip departures from Athens between April and October 2025, and the three existing seven-night “ ” sailings in July and August 2025, which also call at . Three additional seven-night “Desert Days” cruises departing round-trip from Doha, calling at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi; departing February 15, 22, and March 1, 2025. These new cruises join 14 existing seven-night round trip departures from Doha already published and on sale from November 2024 through to December 2025, and two special variants from Doha to Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi to Doha on sale between November and December 2024.

Celestyal has also added three- and four-night options to its existing “Desert Days” itinerary. The new shorter variations comprise a midweek beach cruise or a weekend city-hopping sailing to appeal to guests looking to add a short cruise to their hotel stay in the region. The new options include:

A three-night “Desert Days” segment departing Abu Dhabi and calling at Doha, Bahrain and Dubai, departing November 15 and 22, December 13, 20 and 27, 2024, and January 3, and February 21 and 28, 2025.

A four-night “Desert Days” segment overnighting and departing Dubai, calling at Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi, and departing November 11 and 18, December 09, 16, 23 and 30, 2024, and January 6, February 17 and 24, and March 3, 2025.

Deal: All cruises are on sale now and form part of Celestyal’s new spring campaign, offering a 50 percent discount on deposits from as low as $150 per booking available until April 30, 2024.

For more information, visit www.celestyal.com.

