Oceania Cruises to Offer Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stays

Oceania Cruises is offering guests a free pre-cruise hotel stay on a range of sailings throughout late 2024 and 2025. The special is available on 33 sailings exploring far-flung locations such as Brazil, the Canary Islands, Japan, Singapore, Bali and New Zealand on itineraries ranging from 11 to 35 days.

During the free pre-cruise hotel stay, they might choose to spend more time meandering through the Ginza District of Tokyo, admiring the views of Table Mountain in Cape Town or immersing themselves in the culture of Rio de Janeiro before venturing to their next destination.

A sampling of voyages with a free pre-cruise hotel stay include:

“ Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland ” (November 14, 2024) – Spend more time meandering through the Gardens by the Bay and savoring a Singapore Sling before setting sail for Jakarta aboard Regatta , and then exploring Bali, Papua New Guinea and Australia before disembarking in Auckland.

” (November 14, 2024) – Spend more time meandering through the and savoring a before setting sail for aboard , and then exploring Bali, and before disembarking in Auckland. “ Exotic Atlantic Shores, Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town ” (January 27, 2025) – Soak up the sun and the culture in Brazil’s most vibrant city before departing aboard Insignia to explore the continent before crossing the Atlantic Ocean and landing in Namibia ahead of disembarking in Cape Town.

” (January 27, 2025) – Soak up the sun and the culture in Brazil’s most vibrant city before departing aboard to explore the continent before crossing the and landing in ahead of disembarking in Cape Town. “ Tropics of the Far East, Tokyo to Singapore ” (February 14, 2025) – Spend an evening marveling in the bright lights of the Ginza District, watching Tokyo’s bustling scene come alive, before embarking on Riviera to venture south exploring Japan, the Philippines , Malaysia , Brunei and Indonesia , and disembarking in Singapore.

” (February 14, 2025) – Spend an evening marveling in the bright lights of the Ginza District, watching Tokyo’s bustling scene come alive, before embarking on to venture south exploring Japan, the , , and , and disembarking in Singapore. “ Africa Navigator, Cape Town to Barcelona ” (May 22, 2025) – Pass the time in Cape Town on Boulders Beach with its resident penguins or between the colorful buildings of the Bo Kaap District before starting Nautica ’s African exploration, calling at Namibia, Angola , São Tomé and Principe , Togo , Ghana , Ivory Coast , Senegal , Cape Verde , the Canary Islands, Morocco , and a selection of ports in Spain before disembarking in Barcelona.

” (May 22, 2025) – Pass the time in Cape Town on with its resident penguins or between the colorful buildings of the before starting ’s African exploration, calling at Namibia, , , , , , , , the Canary Islands, , and a selection of ports in before disembarking in Barcelona. “Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete” (June 23, 2025) – Experience the lush countryside of Bali or settle in with a sundowner on the beach before stepping aboard Regatta and venturing to Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji and Samoa before ending the cruise in Tahiti.

Note: The offer is only available for reservations made between April 1 and May 31, 2024.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

