SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Caribbean Voyages for Fall 2026

SeaDream Yacht Club has unveiled fall 2026 Caribbean voyages, with new ports of call, more overnight stays, exclusive access to a private island, more. The 12 new seven-day voyages in November and December 2026 will explore the secluded Caribbean, from the shorelines of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and the French West Indies to the Grenadines’ Bequia, Mayreau and Tobago Cays.

For New Year’s Eve, SeaDream I and SeaDream II will anchor at Gustavia, St. Barth’s. Continuing the SeaDream tradition, both yachts will spend two nights and three days ringing in the New Year in St. Barth’s. Guests will have a chance to enjoy front-row access to the celebrations. During the Christmas voyages, both yachts will stop for an evening call in Trellis Bay on Beef Island in the British Virgin Islands on December 23, allowing guests to kick-start Christmas celebrations with the local Full Moon Party.

Additionally, SeaDream is returning to Fajardo Bay in Puerto Rico after a decade. Guests can enjoy optional Yachting Land Adventures in collaboration with the El Conquistador Resort. These include golfing, a beach experience on the island of Palomino or an evening bioluminescence kayak tour.

All 12 new voyages include SeaDream’s signature Champagne & Caviar Splash beach party; and at least one overnight stay, most of them in St. Barth’s, where guests can explore boutiques, sidewalk cafés, beaches and bistros. Recently added favorites such as Deshaies, Guadeloupe and Lovango Cay, U.S. Virgin Islands, will also return for 2026.

With departures from San Juan, St. Thomas, Bridgetown, St. Maarten and Antigua, the voyages offer a range of opportunities for flight connections from the U.S., Europe and other destinations.

For more information, visit www.seadream.com.

