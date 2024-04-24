Royal Caribbean Breaks Ground on New Bahamas Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International broke ground on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, the 17-acre beach day experience in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The first of the Royal Beach Club Collection will take shape in the coming months ahead of its opening in 2025. From the location to the Bahamian food, culture and staff, to a public-private partnership in which Bahamians will own up to 49 percent equity, the beach club combines "the spirit of the Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches."

Plans call for three pools with swim-up bars, private cabanas, four island-style spots for quick bites and local fare, and experiences that host local artisans and live music. Once complete, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is expected to host an average of 2,000 guests. Vacationers will access the beach club via a ferry ride from the Nassau Cruise Port and return through historic downtown Nassau near the famed Straw Market.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs will also manage parts of the construction and experience, which will generate hundreds of jobs in the short and long term. To date, Bahamians have participated in workshops to develop authentic local dishes, music, entertainment, sports and activities as well as design ideas that reflect the Bahamian style.

More details about the first Royal Beach Club, including the opening date and pricing, will be revealed shortly.

For more details, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

